In a groundbreaking move that is set to redefine the future of sustainable development, Antigua and Barbuda, under the dynamic leadership of His Excellency Gaston Browne, is spearheading a global push towards a green economy.

Today, amidst the azure waters of the Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda has emerged as a beacon of hope and innovation, with a bold vision to combat climate change and preserve our planet’s precious resources.

Darwin Telemaque, Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua Port Authority

At the forefront of this monumental effort is Darwin Telemaque, Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua Port Authority, whose unwavering commitment to sustainability is driving transformative change across the nation.

Partnering with the visionary team at SWISSX, Telemaque and his colleagues are revolutionizing the way we think about development, leveraging cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices to propel Antigua and Barbuda towards a brighter, greener future.

Under the dynamic leadership of His Excellency Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda is hosting the 4th annual Small Island Developing States (SIDS) conference for the United Nations, bringing together global leaders, experts, and stakeholders to address the pressing challenges of climate change and sustainable development.

With a thriving economy powered by innovative green initiatives and a commitment to environmental stewardship, Antigua and Barbuda is leading by example, inspiring nations around the world to join the fight against climate change and build a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Stay tuned for more updates on this historic moment as Antigua and Barbuda paves the way towards a greener, more prosperous world!