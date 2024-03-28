SwissX Labs Revolutionizes Climate Action: Pioneering Genetics Cloning Carbon Registry for Sustainable Solutions

SwissX Labs – Genetics Cloning Carbon Registry is a pioneering initiative focused on combating climate change through advanced cloning and breeding technologies. With over 400 million tons of carbon capture under management, we are dedicated to producing vegetable-based diesel with a remarkable 97% reduction in carbon emissions. Our approach mimics the natural processes seen in coral reefs and their ecosystems, utilizing animal cloning technologies to restore habitats and mitigate environmental damage.

At our flagship location in Antigua & Barbuda, known as SwissX Island, visitors can witness firsthand a range of cutting-edge technologies and DNA restoration projects. Led by founders Dr. Olof Olssen and business visionary Alki David, in collaboration with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda under Prime Minister Gaston Browne, our efforts extend globally to represent the interests of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), benefiting over 65 million people worldwide.

Through strategic partnerships with governments and major corporations such as Coca-Cola, IBM Lenovo, Motorola, and Formula 1, we are pioneering innovative solutions while ensuring equitable distribution of wealth. Our tokenized platform at swissx.com facilitates direct wealth distribution to indigenous communities, fostering economic empowerment and sustainability.

SwissX Tokenology operates as an asset-backed wealth fund, audited by reputable third-party partners like BDO and Carbon Core, ensuring transparency and accountability in our financial operations. With a vision of a brave new world where science and nature converge to address the pressing challenges of our time, SwissX Labs remains at the forefront of sustainable innovation, driving positive change for generations to come.