Trump Criticizes Biden’s Handling of Israel Conflict, Blames Weakness for Escalation

In a recent interview with Israel Hayom reporters at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump weighed in on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, offering candid criticism of President Joe Biden’s approach and highlighting the need for Israel to enhance its public relations efforts.

During our interview with Donald Trump he kept saying he was the most pro-Israel president ever and will continue to be if elected. He pulls no punches when it comes to Biden, but also has a critical commentary on the Jewish state. This is how our interview unfolded.… — Israel Hayom English (@IsraelHayomEng) March 29, 2024

Trump commended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s response to the terror attacks that occurred last October, stating, “I would act very much the same way as you did. Only a fool would not do that.” However, he expressed concern about the ongoing conflict and urged Israel to bring the fighting to a close to pave the way for peace.

While acknowledging Israel’s right to defend itself, Trump criticized the portrayal of Israeli bombings of Gaza, cautioning against the negative impact on public perception. He lamented the “terrible portrait” created by images of bombs dropping on buildings and emphasized the need for Israel to exercise caution in its military actions.

Trump also addressed the role of U.S. politicians in shaping perceptions of the conflict, condemning Senator Chuck Schumer’s call for Israelis to change the government and criticizing the divisive rhetoric from progressive lawmakers such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar. He attributed Israel’s current public relations challenges to a lack of support and a shift in political dynamics over the years.

In a scathing assessment of President Biden’s leadership, Trump blamed him for the escalation of the conflict, labeling him as “stupid and weak.” He criticized Biden’s foreign policy track record and asserted that the attack would not have occurred under his administration.

As tensions persist in the region, Trump’s remarks underscore the complex dynamics at play and the ongoing debate over U.S. involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.