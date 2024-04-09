NEWS

Legacy Media Finally Admits to Flaws in Mail-In Voting System as Concerns Mount

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, the mainstream media vigorously defended the integrity of mail-in voting, dismissing any concerns about potential fraud as baseless conspiracy theories. However, recent reports from legacy publications paint a different picture, acknowledging significant flaws in the system.

NBC News, typically aligned with the Democratic Party, raised concerns about postal delivery delays impacting mail-in voting for the upcoming 2024 election. Representative Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, highlighted the urgency of addressing these issues to prevent a repeat of the challenges faced during the previous election cycle.

Meanwhile, CBS News conducted an investigative report revealing a surge in mail theft, with incidents skyrocketing from fewer than 60,000 complaints in 2018 to over 250,000 in 2023. The report shed light on the failure of post offices to secure universal keys, posing a significant risk to the security of the mail-in voting process.

These revelations challenge the media’s narrative of mail-in voting being completely secure and reliable, forcing a reevaluation of the system’s vulnerabilities and the need for safeguards to protect electoral integrity.

