Bank of America Faces Boycott Calls Amid Allegations of Political Account Closures

Bank of America finds itself embroiled in controversy as allegations of closing accounts based on customers’ political views spark outrage and calls for a boycott. The bank, facing scrutiny from multiple MAGA profiles and Republicans, vehemently denies engaging in the practice dubbed “de-banking” due to religious and political affiliations.

Bank of America boycott calls grow after MAGA accounts closed https://t.co/caiZ1dAUn6 pic.twitter.com/GMcXDUH6gU — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 19, 2024

Former Trump lawyer John Eastman recently made headlines, claiming that his Bank of America and USAA accounts were shuttered in response to his involvement in efforts to challenge the 2020 election results. Although the bank refutes these allegations, citing standard banking procedures, the incident has fueled widespread condemnation and boycott demands from pro-Trump and MAGA circles.

As the debate intensifies, questions linger about the role of financial institutions in navigating politically charged environments and safeguarding customer rights amidst growing concerns over perceived biases.