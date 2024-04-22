FINANCIAL NEWS

Bank of America Faces Boycott Calls Amid Allegations of Political Account Closures

ByJustin Sanchez

Apr 22, 2024 , , , , , , ,

Bank of America finds itself embroiled in controversy as allegations of closing accounts based on customers’ political views spark outrage and calls for a boycott. The bank, facing scrutiny from multiple MAGA profiles and Republicans, vehemently denies engaging in the practice dubbed “de-banking” due to religious and political affiliations.

Former Trump lawyer John Eastman recently made headlines, claiming that his Bank of America and USAA accounts were shuttered in response to his involvement in efforts to challenge the 2020 election results. Although the bank refutes these allegations, citing standard banking procedures, the incident has fueled widespread condemnation and boycott demands from pro-Trump and MAGA circles.

As the debate intensifies, questions linger about the role of financial institutions in navigating politically charged environments and safeguarding customer rights amidst growing concerns over perceived biases.

By Justin Sanchez

Born with a copy of "Atlas Shrugged" in hand, Justin showed early signs of his future as a conservative firebrand. Raised in a household where Rush Limbaugh's voice echoed through the halls, Justin was inspired to become a prominent figure in conservative journalism, in which he shares his support of Republican values.