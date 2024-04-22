US Builds New Nuclear Warhead Amid Rising Middle East Tensions and Biden Administration’s Weakness

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and concerns over Russia and China, coupled with perceived political vulnerabilities in the Biden Administration, the United States is embarking on a significant endeavor: the development of the first new nuclear warhead in four decades. However, what makes this development distinctive is the decision to undertake this project without nuclear testing, as confirmed by Energy Department officials during congressional testimony on Wednesday.

In today's #threatstatus newsletter: The United States is building the first new nuclear warhead in 40 years but will do so without nuclear testing, Energy Department officials told Congress.https://t.co/7NksU4V5zV — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) April 19, 2024

The W93 warhead, earmarked for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, is slated to receive $19.8 billion in funding requested by the National Nuclear Security Agency for weapons in fiscal 2025. According to testimonies by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and NNSA Administrator Jill Hruby, the W93 project has been in the early phases of feasibility and design at Los Alamos National Laboratory since May 2022, with production anticipated to commence in the mid-2030s.

Despite concerns and criticisms, nuclear forces modernization remains a top priority for the Pentagon. The Navy’s nuclear-missile submarines are deemed essential components of U.S. strategic nuclear forces, alongside intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and bombers.