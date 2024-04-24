New Poll Confirms American Voters Overwhelmingly Oppose Late-Term Abortions: Biden Administration’s Stance at Odds with Public Opinion

As the Biden administration ramps up its advocacy for abortion rights in the lead-up to the November elections, a recent poll by Rasmussen Reports has underscored a stark divergence between public sentiment and the Democratic Party’s stance on late-term abortions.

The survey, released on Wednesday, revealed that a staggering 66 percent of American voters oppose abortions beyond the 12-week mark of pregnancy. This finding aligns with a consistent trend observed over the past two decades, with polling data consistently showing widespread opposition to second and third-trimester abortions.

66% of Voters Oppose Late-Term Abortion A majority of American voters identify as pro-choice, but don’t think abortion should be legal past the third month of pregnancy. More At Rasmussen Reports:https://t.co/YqtLQYoYw8 pic.twitter.com/Q5ti3ZJT4I — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 17, 2024

Despite this clear consensus among the American electorate, Democratic lawmakers have steadfastly refused to entertain the notion of imposing any restrictions on abortion, even in the latter stages of pregnancy. This refusal to acknowledge the concerns of a significant portion of their constituents has raised eyebrows and prompted criticism from opponents of unrestricted abortion access.

The discrepancy between public opinion and Democratic policy positions on abortion highlights a contentious issue that continues to divide the nation. While the Biden administration and its allies advocate for expanded reproductive rights and access to abortion services, a significant portion of the electorate remains staunchly opposed to late-term abortions.

As the debate over abortion rights intensifies in the political arena, the results of this latest poll serve as a reminder of the complex and deeply polarizing nature of the issue. With the November elections looming on the horizon, it remains to be seen how these divergent views will shape the political landscape in the months to come.

