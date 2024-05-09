Hunter Biden’s Appeal Rejected: Trial Date Set for June 3rd in Delaware Gun Case

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, faced a setback in his legal battle as his appeal on three gun charges was rejected by a federal court, paving the way for a trial set to begin on June 3rd in Delaware.

The U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Hunter’s appeal, citing a lack of jurisdiction in the case. The court’s order stated, “This appeal is DISMISSED because the defendant has not shown the District Court’s orders are appealable before final judgment.”

Despite this setback, Hunter Biden’s legal team has options to pursue further action. They can seek a review from the full bench of the 3rd Circuit or petition the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the case.

Abbe Lowell, an attorney representing Hunter Biden, expressed intentions to pursue further review, stating, “In reviewing the panel’s decision, we believe the issues involved are too important and further review of our request is appropriate.”

The ruling from the appellate court prompted Delaware U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika to schedule a three-to-six-day trial for June, during which Hunter Biden will face charges of making false statements and firearm possession by an unlawful substance abuser.

Despite pleading not guilty to all charges, Hunter Biden faces the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence if convicted, with the felonies carrying a maximum term of 25 years behind bars.

As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes will be on the courtroom as the president’s son navigates the complexities of the judicial system.