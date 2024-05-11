Biden’s Inflation Whopper Exposed: Fact-Checkers Slam President’s Claims

President Joe Biden’s recent remarks about his administration’s handling of inflation have come under scrutiny, with fact-checkers debunking his assertions and highlighting discrepancies in his statements.

During an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Biden claimed, “No president’s had the run we have had, in terms of creating jobs and bringing down inflation.” However, his assertion that inflation was at 9% when he took office has been contradicted by factual data.

?Joe Biden lies every time he opens his mouth: “Inflation was 9% when I came to office. 9%!” In reality, inflation was at 1.4% was President Trump left office. pic.twitter.com/sPPGfDvDqZ — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 9, 2024

In reality, the inflation rate stood at 1.4% when Biden assumed the presidency, and despite a temporary decrease, it has since risen again. As of March, the annual inflation rate was recorded at 3.5%, prompting questions about the accuracy of Biden’s claims.

Biden’s misleading statement has drawn widespread criticism, including from ABC News, which aired a scathing fact-check of the president’s assertion. The discrepancy between Biden’s rhetoric and economic realities has raised concerns about transparency and honesty in the administration’s communication with the public.

As inflation continues to be a pressing concern for Americans grappling with rising prices and economic uncertainty, Biden’s credibility on the issue has come under scrutiny. The president’s failure to accurately convey the state of inflation undermines public trust and fuels skepticism about his administration’s economic policies.