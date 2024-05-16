Biden’s Border Crisis: ‘Gotaways’ Surge Over 340% Compared to Trump Era

The Biden administration faces intense scrutiny as data reveals a staggering increase in known “gotaways” – illegal migrants who evade Border Patrol – compared to the Trump era. The numbers, obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request, paint a grim picture of the border situation under the current administration.

In fiscal year 2023 alone, over 670,000 gotaways entered the United States, marking a drastic surge from previous years. The total number of known gotaways reached a staggering 1.6 million from fiscal year 2021 through fiscal year 2023, highlighting the severity of the border crisis.

Texas Rep. Troy Nehls didn’t mince words when criticizing the Biden administration and Democrats for their handling of the immigration issue. Nehls emphasized the impact on American safety, citing specific instances where lax border policies led to tragic outcomes.

While previous administrations also grappled with the challenge of gotaways, the Biden administration’s numbers far surpass those of its predecessors. The surge in illegal border crossings coincides with a broader trend of record-high encounters during the Biden presidency, reaching over 3.2 million in fiscal year 2023.

As calls for stricter border security intensify, the Biden administration faces mounting pressure to address the crisis and implement effective solutions to stem the flow of illegal immigration.