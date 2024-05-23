Nikki Haley Pledges to Support Trump in 2024 Election Despite Past Differences

Nikki Haley, the former U.N. Ambassador and Governor of South Carolina, announced on Wednesday her intention to vote for former President Donald Trump in the upcoming fall election, setting aside previous conflicts with her former boss and the presumptive GOP nominee.

During a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington, Ms. Haley emphasized her commitment to electing a president who prioritizes securing the U.S.-Mexico border, upholding capitalism and freedom, and supporting the nation’s allies abroad. “Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear many, many times,” she stated. “But Biden has been a catastrophe.”

I was asked today at @HudsonInstitute whether I would vote for Donald Trump or Joe Biden, here's my answer: pic.twitter.com/fSgPCuz3do — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 22, 2024

Ms. Haley’s endorsement comes despite a tumultuous Republican primary season, where she emerged as a prominent alternative to Trump. She managed to garner significant support from moderate Republicans, independents, and voters favoring increased U.S. assistance to Ukraine. However, her campaign faltered in early primary states, including her home state of South Carolina, ultimately leading to her withdrawal from the race after Super Tuesday.

Reflecting on her campaign, Haley noted, “Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who vote for me and continue to support me and not assume they are just going to be with him.” Despite the contentious primary battle, which included Trump branding her “birdbrain,” Haley remains focused on the broader goal of uniting the party against the current administration.

Haley’s stance underscores a significant shift as she joins other former primary rivals in backing Trump, with the notable exception of former Vice President Mike Pence, who declared months ago that he “will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year.”

In her suspension speech, Haley urged Trump to work towards gaining the support of primary voters who had initially favored her. “It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him, and I hope he does that,” she said. “At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people. This is now his time for choosing.”

Haley’s decision highlights the importance of party unity as Republicans gear up for the 2024 election. Her support for Trump, despite past disagreements, aims to bolster the conservative movement and counteract what she describes as the detrimental policies of the current administration.