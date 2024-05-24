Biden Considers Radical Border Shutdown to Out-Trump Trump Amid Rising Tensions

Amid mounting pressure over border security, President Joe Biden is scrambling to address the crisis that has become a significant liability in his administration. The latest Siena Poll reveals Biden trailing former President Donald Trump by a wide margin on border issues, with Trump leading 50-36. Despite his efforts to shift blame onto Republicans, Biden has struggled to gain traction.

For weeks, Biden has hinted at executive actions aimed at making superficial changes to border security. However, new reports suggest that he may be contemplating a drastic move to shut down the border entirely, a strategy aimed at outmaneuvering Trump.

The challenge lies in securing cooperation from Mexico, which is currently embroiled in its own presidential election. Leading the race is far-left candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, ahead of the June 2 election. Biden’s recent discussions with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador included plans for potential executive actions and how Mexico could assist in implementing them.

NBC News reports a flurry of diplomatic activity has ensued, focusing on Mexico’s critical role. The groundwork is being laid for Sheinbaum to collaborate with the Biden administration on these executive actions, potentially including a southern border shutdown. Two officials with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed these discussions.

Biden may invoke Section 212(f) of the U.S. Code, which allows the president to “suspend the entry” of illegal immigrants when border crossings exceed a certain threshold. This threshold is expected to be set very high, likely reflecting record numbers.

In addition to invoking Section 212(f), the administration is considering several other measures to be rolled out over the coming weeks. These include further restrictions on who can seek asylum at the border. The close coordination with Mexico underscores the importance of their cooperation in addressing illegal immigration. NBC News highlights that Mexico has nearly tripled the number of migrants it has intercepted at its southern border over the past year, reducing the flow into the U.S.

For Biden or Trump to enact a border shutdown, Mexico must agree to accept a certain number of returned migrants. This would strain Mexico’s already limited resources, given their current efforts to manage the flow of illegal aliens.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas anticipates legal challenges to any executive action Biden might take. “I expect that if the president were to take executive action, and whatever that executive action might entail, it will be challenged in the court,” Mayorkas told reporters on Monday.