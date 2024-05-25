Biden’s Gaza Port Project Faces Major Setbacks Amidst Chaos and Mismanagement

The Pentagon has all but confirmed that the temporary Gaza port, constructed at the behest of President Biden, is turning out to be a total disaster. This admission came during a Tuesday press conference where Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, the Pentagon’s spokesman, informed reporters that none of the 569 metric tons of food and supplies delivered into Hamas-controlled Gaza via the port have been distributed to Gaza residents by nongovernmental organizations.

569 metric tons of aid that passed through US-built pier fails to reach Palestinians, some ‘intercepted’ by looters: Pentagon https://t.co/hxu2q2GaVC pic.twitter.com/bh8zd4Lz7Z — New York Post (@nypost) May 22, 2024

The $320 million floating port, constructed by the U.S. military, was announced during Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this year. It was designed to cater to the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party base. However, since the port’s completion last Thursday, “some trucks, operated by nongovernmental organizations tasked with delivering the aid to another staging area, had been ransacked by looters,” according to the New York Post, based on Ryder’s comments.

The Associated Press reported separately that just five of the 16 trucks operated by the United Nations World Food Program met their intended destinations during aid delivery runs on Saturday. UNWFP officials stated that the remaining 11 trucks had been “commandeered” by a Palestinian mob.

This situation follows the brutal attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7, which resulted in the death of more than 1,200 civilians. The Iranian-backed terrorist group has since tried to portray itself as the victim of what it claims is an unwarranted military response from Israel. Part of Hamas’s deceptive tactics includes publishing inflated casualty numbers, which legacy media outlets have reported without question.

From its inception, Biden’s port project was destined to be a catastrophic failure. Supporters of the project assumed that Hamas would permit any outside aid to reach Gaza residents, a majority of whom support Hamas and its October 7 attack on Israel. Contrary to the image propagated by the “Queers for Palestine” crowd, Hamas is a violent terrorist organization that has committed horrific atrocities against Israelis and other innocent civilians for decades. Trusting Hamas officials to allow food and other supplies to reach the needy is as naive as believing Biden has the cognitive ability necessary to run the country.

Biden’s proposal to build a floating port off the coast of Gaza also needlessly puts innocent lives, including those of U.S. service members, at risk. Last month, for example, an unidentified terrorist group operating in the region fired on U.N. officials touring the pier site. While no injuries were reported, the incident highlights the heightened risk posed to Western officials in the area.

A diligent president would recognize the reality on the ground and immediately withdraw U.S. forces from the region to avoid potential casualties. Unfortunately, the Biden administration’s incompetent foreign policy has a history of getting innocent U.S. soldiers killed.