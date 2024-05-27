DEA Expert: Mexican Cartels Driving America’s Deadliest Drug Epidemic Under Biden Administration

At the center of the most lethal drug epidemic in American history are two notorious transnational criminal organizations: Mexico’s Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels. Their growing influence and violent activities have escalated dramatically under the Biden administration, according to a veteran Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent and fentanyl expert speaking to WND.

A recent DEA report reveals that these powerful cartels are not only dominating the fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illicit drug markets across all 50 American states, but they are also increasingly taking over the distribution networks previously controlled by local drug dealers and gangs. This alarming trend underscores the cartels’ expanding reach and the intensifying threat they pose to public health and safety.

“The Sinaloa Cartel is one of Mexico’s oldest criminal organizations, and one of the most violent and prolific polydrug-trafficking cartels in the world,” the DEA report states. Similarly, “the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, or Jalisco Cartel, is one of Mexico’s most powerful and ruthless criminal organizations, and another key driver of fatal drug poisonings in the United States.”

The report’s findings are underscored by the grim statistics on drug overdose deaths. In 2023, the United States recorded 107,543 drug overdose deaths, with nearly 70%—an estimated 74,202 deaths—attributed to synthetic opioids, particularly fentanyl. This staggering toll highlights the devastating impact of these cartels’ activities.

Derek Maltz, a former head of the DEA’s Special Operations Division, affirmed the critical role that Mexican cartels play in the current drug crisis. Maltz and other experts point to the sophisticated methods these cartels use to manufacture and distribute synthetic opioids, making them readily available and more lethal.

The surge in fentanyl-related deaths is a dire warning about the escalating influence of these cartels. Their ability to operate with increasing impunity under current U.S. policies is a significant concern for law enforcement and public health officials alike. Addressing this crisis requires urgent and decisive action to disrupt the cartels’ operations and mitigate the flow of deadly drugs into the country.

As the Biden administration faces mounting pressure to tackle this issue, the importance of comprehensive strategies to combat cartel activities and curb the spread of fentanyl cannot be overstated. The stakes are high, and the need for effective intervention is more critical than ever.