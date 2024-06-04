Trump Takes TikTok by Storm, Surpassing Biden-Harris in Followers

Former President Donald Trump has made a splashy entrance into the social media platform TikTok, with his debut video already racking up over 72 million views. The clip, featuring UFC president Dana White and Trump himself, has quickly gone viral, marking a significant moment in Trump’s ongoing media strategy.

Trump joins TikTok and calls it ‘an honor.’ As president he once tried to ban the video-sharing app https://t.co/yDpZsQMqHA pic.twitter.com/JIIDxQRYJn — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) June 3, 2024

In the video, Dana White announces, “The president is now on TikTok,” to which Trump responds, calling it his “honor.” This video, which showcases Trump at a UFC event, has garnered millions of likes and thousands of comments, reflecting his enduring popularity among a large segment of the American public.

Trump’s TikTok account has amassed an impressive 4.5 million followers in a short period, far outstripping the Biden-Harris HQ account, which has just over 350,000 followers. This stark contrast highlights Trump’s significant influence and reach on social media platforms, even as he prepares for the 2024 presidential race against incumbent President Joe Biden.

The timing of Trump’s TikTok debut is notable, coming shortly after he was found guilty on all counts in a New York criminal trial. Despite these legal challenges, Trump remains a central figure in American politics, with a strong base of support.

Adding to the political tension, a group of GOP senators has issued a pledge criticizing the current administration. The pledge states, “The White House has made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamentally altered our politics in un-American ways.” It further outlines the senators’ commitment to blocking non-security related funding, opposing the confirmation of the administration’s political and judicial appointees, and halting expedited consideration of Democratic legislation not directly tied to public safety.

This pledge underscores the deepening divide in American politics and the GOP’s strategy to counter the Biden administration’s policies. As Trump’s TikTok following grows, so does his platform to influence and mobilize supporters ahead of the upcoming election.