Google Accused of Burying Trump’s Campaign Site After Guilty Verdict

Google is under fire for allegedly burying former President Donald Trump’s campaign website following a guilty verdict in a controversial case spearheaded by Alvin Bragg, a prosecutor with ties to George Soros. An analysis by MRC Free Speech America reveals that Trump’s campaign site was the only one among the eight remaining presidential candidates that failed to appear on the first page of Google search results.

Google interferes with the election by burying Trump's website after the trial verdict. https://t.co/jwdqCNndPi — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) June 5, 2024

Despite Trump’s donation website crashing due to an influx of visitors after the verdict, his campaign website was notably absent from the first page of search results the following day. In stark contrast, the websites for President Joe Biden, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and other candidates appeared prominently within the top ten results for searches related to the 2024 presidential race.

Michael Morris, Director of MRC Free Speech America & MRC Business, criticized Google’s actions, stating, “Google is up to its old censorship antics in an all-important election season. Just like it did in 2022, burying Republican campaign websites in key Senate races, burying its biggest critics and burying the GOP candidate in the Georgia runoff races, Google is burying the leading GOP challenger in the 2024 presidential race from the first page of results.”

This disparity is particularly concerning given that less than one percent of Google search users click on links beyond the first page, as noted by SEO expert Brian Dean of Backlinko.com. The absence of Trump’s campaign site from the first page could significantly impact his online visibility and fundraising efforts during a crucial election season.

While the top search results did include news about Trump’s conviction, only three out of ten links were related to the verdict. Other results featured Trump’s Wikipedia page, the 2024 presidential election Ballotpedia page, and older news articles about the candidates. Meanwhile, campaign sites for President Biden, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Constitution Party candidate Randall Terry appeared prominently, with their sites ranking fourth in individual search results.

This latest incident raises serious questions about Google’s role in shaping public perception and its potential influence on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.