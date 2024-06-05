Biden’s Executive Order on Asylum Faces Backlash from ACLU and Critics

President Joe Biden’s latest executive order, issued Tuesday, aims to bar illegal immigrants in the United States from obtaining asylum. This move has sparked significant backlash, particularly from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The prominent civil rights organization sharply criticized the executive action, claiming it “will severely restrict” what it views as migrants’ “legal right to seek asylum.”

The ACLU expressed its disapproval in a post on X, accusing the Biden administration of “putting tens of thousands of lives at risk.” The organization contends that the new policy mirrors the Trump administration’s stringent restrictions on unlawful immigration. The ACLU has vowed to challenge Biden’s decision in court, highlighting the ongoing legal and political battles surrounding immigration policy in the U.S.

BREAKING: The Biden administration just announced an executive order that will severely restrict people's legal right to seek asylum, putting tens of thousands of lives at risk. This action takes the same approach as the Trump administration's asylum ban. We will be challenging… — ACLU (@ACLU) June 4, 2024

President Biden’s decision has not only drawn criticism from the ACLU but also from within his own party. Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan took to X to voice his opposition, stating that Biden’s policy is “screwing over actual asylum-seekers who he promised to support.” Hasan’s comments underscore the tension between Biden’s administration and progressive factions of the Democratic Party, who feel that the policy betrays the President’s earlier commitments to support asylum seekers.

While some Democrats may praise Biden’s executive action as a strategic move to outmaneuver the Republican Party on immigration, the decision is far from universally accepted. The controversy illustrates the complexities of U.S. immigration policy and the difficulties in balancing national security with humanitarian concerns.

The executive order reflects a continuation of the Biden administration’s efforts to address immigration issues amid mounting pressure from various political and social groups. As the debate over immigration reform intensifies, the impact of this executive order on both the immigrant community and the political landscape remains to be seen.