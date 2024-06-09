Trump Campaign Braces for Extreme Heat at Las Vegas Rally with Extra Medics and Cooling Stations

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is gearing up for a sweltering outdoor rally in Las Vegas on Sunday, preparing for temperatures expected to soar above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. This event marks Trump’s return to Nevada, a critical battleground state in the upcoming election, and his second rally since being found guilty in a hush-money scandal. Despite this unprecedented conviction of a former president, Trump’s fundraising has surged, and his supporters remain fervently galvanized. However, it remains uncertain how this will impact swing voters.

With temperatures in the Southwest recently reaching historic highs, the campaign is taking significant measures to ensure attendee safety. Trump is scheduled to speak around noon at a park adjacent to the airport, an area with minimal shade. To combat the extreme heat, organizers have arranged for an abundance of water bottles and set up cooling tents throughout the venue. Additionally, misting fans will be distributed to help attendees stay cool.

The campaign has also secured additional EMS services to handle any potential emergencies. The U.S. Secret Service is making an exception to standard protocol, allowing attendees to bring personal water bottles and umbrellas for extra protection against the heat.

This heightened attention to attendee safety comes after a recent rally in Arizona, where 11 individuals were treated and released for heat exhaustion after temperatures hit a record 113 degrees Fahrenheit. Many supporters had waited in line for hours, with some unable to enter the venue before it reached capacity.

Trump’s return to Nevada highlights the importance of the state in the November election and the dedication of his campaign to maintain strong support, even under challenging conditions.