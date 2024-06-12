Hunter Biden Found Guilty in Federal Gun Trial, Faces Up to 25 Years

In a high-profile case that has captivated the nation, Hunter Biden was found guilty on all three charges in his federal gun trial, which began on June 3, 2024. The verdict marks a significant moment in the legal and political landscape as President Joe Biden’s son faces severe penalties.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden has been found guilty on all three counts in his federal gun trial. @TerryMoran joins @DavidMuir with the latest on the verdict. pic.twitter.com/cGVuHAil4R — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) June 11, 2024

Hunter Biden was convicted of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, providing a false statement in a firearm transaction, and illegal possession of a firearm. These charges carry maximum sentences of up to 10 years, 5 years, and 10 years, respectively. Despite the potential for a 25-year sentence, legal experts suggest that as a first-time offender, Hunter is unlikely to receive the full term.

The prosecution’s case heavily relied on the testimonies of Hallie Biden, Hunter’s late brother’s widow, and Kathleen Buhle, his ex-wife. Both women detailed Hunter’s struggles with addiction, painting a picture of his troubled past. Their personal anecdotes were pivotal in casting doubt on Hunter’s character.

Hunter Biden chose not to testify in his own defense, leaving his legal team to argue on his behalf. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before reaching a swift verdict, catching many by surprise, including the Biden family, who were not present when the decision was announced.

Following the verdict, President Joe Biden expressed his unwavering support for his son. In a statement, he affirmed, “We will be there for Hunter with our love and support.” The president also emphasized his respect for the judicial process, even as Hunter considers an appeal.

However, questions have arisen about whether President Biden might use his presidential powers to commute Hunter’s potential sentence. Republican critics, such as Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, quickly responded to the verdict, adding political weight to the already charged atmosphere.

The judge presiding over the case, Maryellen Noreika, has not yet issued a sentence, but it is customary for sentencing to occur within 120 days. The legal community and the public alike are now watching closely to see how this case unfolds further.

Videos have resurfaced of President Biden defending his son, asserting that Hunter has done nothing wrong. These statements are now under intense scrutiny as the implications of the guilty verdict reverberate through political and media circles.