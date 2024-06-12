White House Cancels Press Briefing After Hunter Biden Convicted on Federal Gun Charges

In a dramatic turn of events, the White House abruptly canceled yesterday’s scheduled press briefing following the federal grand jury’s conviction of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, on three felony gun charges. The 54-year-old now faces up to 25 years in prison and fines amounting to $750,000 for his crimes.

The federal grand jury found Hunter Biden guilty on all counts: lying to a federally licensed firearms dealer, making a false claim on a federal firearms background check form, and illegal possession of a firearm. The swift and unanimous verdict has sent shockwaves through political circles, prompting the White House to reconsider its public communications strategy for the day.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who frequently faces intense scrutiny and tough questions from the media, was expected to address the situation in the briefing. Instead, the administration announced that President Biden would spend the evening with his son in Delaware, reflecting the personal toll this case has taken on the First Family.

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, expressed disappointment with the verdict but affirmed their commitment to continue fighting for Hunter. “We respect the jury process, and as we have done throughout this case, we will continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter,” Lowell stated. He also highlighted the ongoing support Hunter has received from his family during this difficult period.

Hunter Biden himself responded to the charges with a message of gratitude and resilience. “I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” he said in a separate statement.

President Biden had previously pledged to respect the outcome of the trial and not to pardon his son. However, following the verdict, speculation has arisen about whether he might commute Hunter’s prison sentence. CNN noted that while a pardon seems off the table, the President might consider commutation as a form of leniency.

The canceled press briefing and the administration’s subdued response underscore the sensitivity and high stakes surrounding the case. As Hunter Biden faces sentencing, the legal, political, and personal ramifications of this verdict will continue to unfold.