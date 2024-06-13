24 Hour Fitness Bans Patriotic Symbols, Embraces BLM and Pride Apparel

An internal memo from the 24 Hour Fitness Center has sparked controversy by categorizing Black Lives Matter and Pride symbols as “freedom of expression” while restricting the display of the American flag to federal holidays. This policy has ignited a debate about corporate America’s role in social and political issues.

The memo, obtained by Libs Of TikTok, outlines the fitness company’s commitment to “creating a more inclusive environment.” It informs employees about acceptable and prohibited symbols in the workplace. The company encourages employees to “bring their full selves to work every day,” supporting movements such as Black Lives Matter and Pride.

HOLY SHLIT. Internal memo from 24 hour fitness @24hourfitness advises that BLM and pride symbols are always approved forms of “freedom of expression” but the American Flag and US logos are only allowed to be worn on Holidays. Credit: @Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/G8iPd1NmeD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 11, 2024

Specifically, the memo states that team members are permitted to wear apparel showing their “solidarity and support” for the following movements:

1. “Black Lives Matter/BLM words.”

2. “‘Pride’ and or pride rainbow logo.”

3. “Juneteenth logo, symbol or date on Juneteenth (June 19).”

4. “[US] Flag or United States logo” only on federal holidays like Memorial Day, Flag Day, July 4th, Veterans Day, Patriots Day, etc.

This policy emerges amid widespread corporate promotion of LGBTQ+ themes during Pride Month, which some Americans find overwhelming. The selective endorsement of certain symbols over others, particularly the American flag, has led to accusations of corporate bias and the suppression of patriotic expression.

Critics argue that this policy undermines national unity by limiting the display of the American flag, a symbol of national pride and heritage, except on designated holidays. The controversy highlights the ongoing cultural clash over how businesses should navigate social justice issues and expressions of national identity in the workplace.