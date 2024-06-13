UAE Leads in Sustainable Tourism with First White Flag CSMA Award at Dubai’s Burj Al Arab

The United Arab Emirates is making a bold statement on the global tourism stage with the recent awarding of the 1st White Flag CSMA at the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai. This prestigious award is a significant step in the UAE’s vision to enhance its competitiveness in the international tourist market by emphasizing environmental sustainability alongside its renowned luxury.

The UAE’s commitment to sustainability was celebrated at this landmark event, with the White Flag CSMA award symbolizing the nation’s efforts to protect its pristine coastline and promote safe marine areas for both humans and aquatic life. As the world grapples with the plastic pandemic, the UAE’s initiative aims to position the nation as the world’s first plastic-free ocean and environmentally friendly tourist destination.

The award ceremony was graced by numerous dignitaries, including H.E. Helal Saeed Al Marri, representing the tourism board, and H.E. Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum from the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The event was part of the larger “Go Global with the UAE” campaign, which focuses on rebranding the UAE as a leader in sustainable tourism.

This initiative also ties into the UAE’s Ocean Heritage ACT and the OACM UAE coastal certification project, which are of strategic national interest. By achieving these certifications, the UAE aims to bolster its global brand recognition, particularly through the upcoming UAE ETIS Summit, which will further cement its status as a pioneer in the tourism industry.

During the award ceremony, notable figures such as Dr. Taleb Rifai, former UN WTO Secretary General, and representatives from UNEP, UNESCO, and other UN agencies, highlighted the importance of sustainable tourism practices. The participation of high-level officials, including those from the prime minister’s office of H.H. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, underscored the UAE’s commitment to this cause.

The Burj Al Arab, a symbol of Dubai’s luxury and innovation, provided the perfect backdrop for the event. The OACM Presidential Protocol, in collaboration with the UAE government, facilitated the gathering of influential leaders and experts dedicated to advancing environmental initiatives in tourism.

