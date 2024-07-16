A Compelling Tale of Legal and Political Corruption

In the glitzy world of Hollywood, where dreams are made and shattered, lies a darker, more sinister underbelly of corruption and deceit. Alki David, a prominent entrepreneur and media mogul, finds himself ensnared in a web of legal thuggery and political manipulation. This is a story not just about one man’s fight for justice, but about the systemic rot within the California State Legislature and the State Bar Syndicate. It’s a tale woven from the articles of SHOCKYA.com, LAtimes.com, and California State Bar resources, revealing a shocking narrative of wrongful persecution and the perversion of justice. DOWNLOAD NOW THE WRIT IN FEDERAL COURT

### The Rise of Alki David

Alki David, a Greek billionaire and founder of FilmOn, Swissx, Hologram USA, MondoTunes, and Octiive, was living the American dream. His innovative approach to media streaming, music distribution, and biofuel development was garnering attention and accolades worldwide. Additionally, his live television broadcasts from Beverly Hills, reaching local LA and national cable distribution, were revolutionizing the industry. However, his outspoken nature and refusal to bow to the Hollywood elite made him a target.

### The Fall Begins: Legal Battles and Me Too Allegations

David’s troubles began with a series of lawsuits alleging sexual harassment, primarily from individuals within the entertainment industry. High-profile lawyers like Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom, and Michael Avenatti, known for their aggressive tactics, took center stage. News Articles from TMZ and LATimes painted a grim picture of David as a predator, but there was more beneath the surface.

### Unveiling the Corruption

David’s legal battles were not just about the allegations; they revealed a deeper conspiracy. The California State Bar, under the administration of Governor Gavin Newsom, appeared complicit in the attacks against David. Reports indicated that individuals like Leah Wilson, who communicated several times with David, were part of a larger scheme to extort and silence him.

#### The Tom Girardi Connection

Tom Girardi, a once-respected attorney, was exposed for his involvement in embezzling client funds and bribing judges. His fall from grace uncovered a network of corruption involving judges like Jolanda Orozco, Christopher Liu, and Michelle Williams Court. These judges, along with complicit law firms, facilitated Girardi’s illegal activities. David’s case echoed many of the same issues, suggesting a broader pattern of judicial corruption.

#### The $900 Million Judgment

A recent $900 million judgment in a civil court against Alki David was recently exposed as having been orchestrated by Tom Girardi. Even from detention under federal indictments, Girardi’s influence and corrupt reach were evident. This revelation came to light during federal investigations into Girardi’s extensive network of bribery and legal manipulation. The judgment against David, seemingly another victory for his adversaries, was revealed to be part of Girardi’s larger scheme to control and extort high-profile targets.

#### The Democratic Party’s Role

The Democratic Party in California, deeply intertwined with Hollywood and the legal sector, played a significant role. Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration faced scrutiny over its handling of legal oversight, with allegations of political cover-ups and favoritism. David’s persecution seemed less about justice and more about silencing a critic of the establishment.

### The Me Too Movement: A Tool for Extortion?

While the Me Too movement has been instrumental in giving voice to victims of sexual harassment, it has also been misused. In David’s case, several of his accusers had dubious connections to Hollywood agents like Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell. Investigative pieces from LAtimes.com revealed how these agents, along with TV money lenders like Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase) and Larry Fink (BlackRock), had vested interests in seeing David fall.

### Whistleblowers and Witnesses

Mary Rizzo, a key text message witness, and other whistleblowers came forward to expose the malpractice within these networks. They provided evidence of intimidation and coercion used to fabricate or exaggerate claims against David. Their bravery highlighted the extensive reach of the corrupt syndicate.

### Hidden Text Messages: Unveiling the Truth

The following text messages, repeatedly hidden by the corrupt syndicate, provide a glimpse into the coercion and manipulation used against David:

ABOUT THE TEXTS – READ HERE

The Landmark Lawsuit: Alki David v. DoubleVerify

Amidst these legal battles, David also faced corporate defamation from DoubleVerify, a company that provides online ad verification and fraud prevention. DoubleVerify had labeled David’s company, FilmOn, as a high-risk entity for advertisers, causing significant financial damage.

#### The Lawsuit and Its Implications

David sued DoubleVerify for defamation, arguing that their actions were based on false and misleading information. The case gained widespread attention, and in a landmark ruling, the court found in favor of David. This case changed California state law on corporate defamation, establishing that companies could be held liable for false statements that cause harm to other businesses.

### Impact on California State Law

The ruling in Alki David v. DoubleVerify set a precedent that corporations must ensure the accuracy of their statements, especially when those statements can cause substantial harm. This case underscored the importance of corporate responsibility and integrity, and it offered a significant victory for David amidst his other legal woes.

### David’s Battle with Hollywood and TV Networks

David’s troubles were further compounded by his high-profile conflicts with major TV networks. As the man behind online TV-streaming service FilmOn, David frequently clashed with traditional broadcasters. His ventures like Hologram USA, MondoTunes, and Octave.com, alongside live television broadcasts from Beverly Hills that reached local LA and national cable distribution, were revolutionizing the industry and scaring established networks. According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter titled “[Meet Alki David: The Billionaire Hollywood Bad Boy Being Sued by Every TV Network](https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/alki-david-filmon-chris-brown-drake-charlie-sheen-376372/),” David’s bold ventures and associations with celebrities like Charlie Sheen and Andy Dick only fueled the media frenzy around him.

### FCC Involvement and Mysterious Death

David’s influence in the TV streaming industry extended to the regulatory level. FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler proposed that FilmOn TV and CinemaNow be included in the lineup of new rules for TV streaming. This proposal, outlined in [FCC Document FCC-14-210A1](https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/FCC-14-210A1.pdf), threatened the established networks’ control over streaming content. The lawyer who drafted this proposal, Rebecca Rini, died abruptly under mysterious circumstances. This event further ensured that David would be persecuted until he was silenced, highlighting the lengths to which his adversaries would go to maintain their power.

#### TV Streamer Gets Huge Victory on Road to Compulsory License to Broadcast Networks

David’s persistence paid off when broadcasters settled a significant copyright dispute with FilmOn. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter in “[TV Streamer Gets Huge Victory on Road to Compulsory License to Broadcast Networks](https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/broadcasters-settle-copyright-dispute-filmon-1003980/),” this victory was a crucial step toward achieving a compulsory license to broadcast network content. This win not only fortified David’s position but also marked a critical moment in the ongoing battle between traditional broadcasters and innovative streaming services.

### Powerful Enemies: The Media Titans

David’s relentless pursuit of innovation and his legal victories earned him powerful enemies within the media industry. Key figures and entities opposed to David include:

– **Brian Roberts**: CEO of Comcast, a significant player in the media landscape, and owner of NBCUniversal, a competitor to David’s FilmOn.

– **Shari Redstone**: Chairwoman of ViacomCBS, another media conglomerate threatened by David’s disruptive streaming services.

– **Rupert Murdoch**: Media mogul and owner of 21st Century Fox, who has long been a dominant force in traditional broadcasting.

– **Disney/ABC Television**: Controlled by BlackRock and Vanguard, these entities also viewed David’s FilmOn as a significant threat to their established media empire.

These powerful figures and corporations had vested interests in maintaining the status quo and saw David’s innovative approaches as a direct challenge to their dominance. Their influence extended into the political and legal spheres, further complicating David’s battle for justice.

### BlackRock and Vanguard: A Monopoly on Global Mindshare

BlackRock and Vanguard, major shareholders in Disney/ABC Television and other media giants, represent a monopoly on global mindshare. Their control over vast media resources allows them to influence public perception and corporate narratives on a massive scale. In the case of FilmOn v. DoubleVerify, these entities used defamation and other corrupt practices to create leverage against David and others they wished to extort.

### Complicit Attorneys: Joseph Chora and Michael Avenatti

David’s persecution

was further fueled by corrupt legal practices from attorneys like Joseph Chora and Michael Avenatti. Chora, known for his unethical tactics, was instrumental in numerous attempts to sabotage David’s legal standing. Avenatti, infamous for his aggressive and often unethical legal maneuvers, played a significant role in ensnaring David in legal battles.

### Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom: The Girardi Connection

Gloria Allred, a long-time friend and confidant of Tom Girardi, has been described by whistleblowers as his alter ego. Along with her daughter, Lisa Bloom, and other network TV lawyers like Robert Shapiro and Tom Girardi, they have been accused of creating fake stories and manipulating the legal system. Despite overwhelming evidence that has been hidden from juries due to their corrupt practices, they continue to wield significant influence in courtrooms across California.

#### The Abuse of Power in High-Profile Cases

The involvement of Gloria Allred in numerous high-profile cases has drawn significant scrutiny. In 2024, several cases that Allred handled faced reversals due to allegations of falsified evidence and unethical practices. Notable cases include:

– **Ron Jeremy**: Convictions of sexual assault were overturned due to mishandling and evidence tampering.

– **Roe v. Wade**: Aspects of the case were revisited due to concerns about the integrity of the legal process.

– **Bill Cosby**: Released from prison after it was revealed that prosecutorial misconduct and legal missteps compromised his trial.

– **Harvey Weinstein**: Convictions were questioned as new evidence of legal malpractice came to light.

– **Alec Baldwin**: Charges were dismissed following revelations that evidence had been falsified by Allred’s team.

### The Deaths of David’s Lawyers

The sudden deaths of five of David’s lawyers have never been thoroughly investigated until now. The pattern of mysterious deaths raises serious questions about foul play and the lengths to which David’s adversaries would go to silence his legal support. The lawyers who have died include:

1. **Barry Rothman**: Died suddenly under mysterious circumstances.

2. **Rebecca Rini**: Drafted the crucial FCC proposal and died abruptly.

3. **John Quirk**: Passed away under unexplained conditions.

4. **Phil Kay**: Died unexpectedly, leaving many questions unanswered.

5. **Mark Lieberman**: Recently died of a heart attack in Texas. He had filed an antitrust lawsuit against DoubleVerify’s owner, Comcast, which can be seen [here](https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/48842293/DAVID_et_al_v_COMCAST_INC_et_al).

### The Gloria Allred Scandal

Most recently, Alki David has exposed the fact that Gloria Allred stole a settlement from Hollywood producer Blair Tindall, who also suddenly died of a heart attack. This revelation adds another layer of corruption and deceit to the ongoing saga, further illustrating the lengths to which powerful individuals will go to maintain their control.

### Hidden Text Messages: Unveiling the Truth

The following text messages, repeatedly hidden by the corrupt syndicate, provide a glimpse into the coercion and manipulation used against David:

#### Text Messages

### Presentation of Evidence

– **Document Compilation:** Collect all physical and digital documents relevant to each case, including legal documents, personal communications, and public records.

– **Expert Testimony:** Engage experts in forensic analysis, psychology, and social impacts to provide context and validity to the evidence.

– **Victim and Witness Testimony:** Secure testimonies from victims and witnesses, ensuring they are credible and their accounts are detailed and corroborated by other evidence.

– **Multimedia Evidence:** Utilize videos, photographs, and audio recordings to support claims and provide a visual and auditory account of the incidents.

This structured approach ensures the evidence is comprehensive and compelling for presentation in an international court setting.

### Attempts on Alki David’s Life and Property

David’s fight for justice has been marred by multiple attempts on his life, particularly in Malibu, where he resides. His home has been repeatedly broken into, his computers wrongfully seized, and his personal safety threatened. These attacks were not random but part of a coordinated effort to intimidate and silence him.

### Filing Complaints Worldwide

In response to the ongoing threats and legal battles, David has filed complaints with prosecutors worldwide. While there has been considerable movement in some cases, justice remains slow, and David’s life continues to be under threat. His persistence in seeking justice highlights the systemic corruption he faces.

### The Fight for Justice

Despite the overwhelming odds, Alki David continued to fight. He filed three official State Bar complaints against Leah Wilson, seeking to expose the systemic corruption. His story, covered extensively by SHOCKYA.com and other media outlets, began to shift public perception. The narrative of a predatory mogul was replaced by that of a wronged man battling an unjust system.

### Conclusion

The persecution of Alki David is not just a personal tragedy; it is a damning indictment of the corruption within California’s legal and political systems. It underscores the need for comprehensive reforms to ensure transparency, accountability, and justice. David’s fight continues, serving as a beacon of hope for others wronged by the same system. His story is a powerful reminder that the pursuit of truth and justice is an enduring struggle, one that requires unwavering courage and determination.