Incident Report: Alleged Criminal Activities at 2000 Anaheim DNC Unofficial Event

Location: Anaheim, California (unofficial 2000 Democratic National Convention event)

Incident Overview

This report outlines serious allegations made by witnesses who were present at an unofficial event associated with the 2000 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Anaheim, California. The event, now referred to by some as The Purge, allegedly involved high-profile individuals and widespread criminal activity, including drugging and assaulting minors, public rapes, and radical speeches. The individuals and organizations implicated in the allegations are significant, and the scale of the alleged crimes demands immediate attention.

Key Allegations

Attendees Involved: High-profile individuals such as Richard Branson , Jeffrey Epstein , Elton John , Sean “Diddy” Combs , and Snoop Dogg were reportedly brought to the event via Virgin Airlines from the UK.

, , , , and were reportedly brought to the event via Virgin Airlines from the UK. Dennis Rodman , Shaquille O’Neal , Sheriff Lee Baca and other members of law enforcement, as well as individuals connected to cartels such as Ruben Valdez , were reportedly present.

, , and other members of law enforcement, as well as individuals connected to cartels such as , were reportedly present. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gavin Newsom, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Kamala Harris, and Willie Brown were also identified by witnesses as attendees. Criminal Activity Allegations: Public Drugging and Assault of Minors : Witnesses claim that children were openly drugged and raped at the event, with acts allegedly orchestrated by Hollywood figures such as Anthony Pellicano , Dr. Carol Lieberman , and attorney Gloria Allred . Violence and Injuries : The event allegedly resulted in injuries to hundreds of individuals, with reports of physical assaults carried out by attendees, including law enforcement officers and individuals connected to organized crime. Radical Speeches : Witnesses reported that speeches were made by individuals such as Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (before he became leader of Iran), promoting anti-American and anti-religious rhetoric. The event is described as being anti-American and anti-religious in nature, with radical elements present, including CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) and pro-Hamas groups.

: Witnesses claim that children were openly drugged and raped at the event, with acts allegedly orchestrated by Hollywood figures such as , , and attorney . Blackmail and Coercion: Alleged Blackmail by Rockafella Affiliates: Witnesses claim that video recordings made by Al Sharpton, with a videographer from Rocka-fella, have been used for blackmail over the years. These videos reportedly documented criminal activities that occurred during the event. Security and Control: Gene Deal , the bodyguard of Sean “Diddy” Combs, was reportedly in attendance to provide security for Combs.

, the bodyguard of Sean “Diddy” Combs, was reportedly in attendance to provide security for Combs. The event was allegedly monitored and controlled by powerful figures within Hollywood and law enforcement, contributing to a system of intimidation and suppression of dissenting voices.

Organizations Implicated

Virgin Airlines : Allegedly provided transportation for high-profile attendees from the UK to the event.

: Allegedly provided transportation for high-profile attendees from the UK to the event. CAIR and Pro-Hamas Groups : Allegedly involved in promoting anti-American speeches and radical ideology.

: Allegedly involved in promoting anti-American speeches and radical ideology. Law Enforcement: Allegations suggest that Sheriff Lee Baca and others within law enforcement were complicit in criminal activities at the event.

Witness Testimony

Witnesses have come forward, describing the event as a highly organized gathering that involved radical speeches, violent behavior, and public crimes against minors. Many witnesses have reportedly been intimidated or silenced, and some have faced violent repercussions for attempting to speak out.

Investigation Requirements

Due to the severity of the allegations and the involvement of minors, this incident requires:

Immediate investigation into potential child abuse, trafficking, and sexual assault.

A review of surveillance footage and eyewitness testimony.

Subpoenas for communications and travel records of those allegedly involved.

Protection and support for witnesses willing to testify.

Coordination with federal agencies, including the FBI, to investigate the organized nature of these alleged crimes.

Conclusion

The allegations connected to this event point to an extensive network of criminal activity involving high-profile individuals, Hollywood insiders, law enforcement, and international figures. The disturbing nature of these allegations, particularly those involving minors, necessitates immediate legal action. A thorough investigation must be launched to verify witness claims, protect victims, and ensure accountability for any individuals involved in illegal activities.

*This report is based on unverified witness accounts. All allegations are