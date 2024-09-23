Kamala Harris Faces Scrutiny from Pennsylvania Energy Workers Over Fracking Stance

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, Vice President Kamala Harris is under fire for attempting to distance herself from her past support of a fracking ban, a move that isn’t sitting well with Pennsylvania energy workers. Harris, who supported a fracking ban during her 2020 campaign, is now downplaying that position, but energy professionals in this critical swing state aren’t buying her change of heart.

Harris’s efforts to reassure the energy sector follow years of policies under the Biden-Harris administration that have targeted gas and oil industries. According to Fox Business, workers in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, remain skeptical of her recent statements.

During a recent visit to Deep Well Services in Pennsylvania, *Fox & Friends* co-host Lawrence Jones spoke with swing-state voters who expressed frustration with Harris’s perceived policy flip-flop. Chad Zboran, a technical field trainer based in Pennsylvania, voiced his doubts: “I believe she’s out there saying whatever she can to make people try to swing her way so that she can try to get the presidency.” This sentiment was echoed by John Sabo, Senior Vice President of Deep Well Services, who added, “The sentiment around this whole region is nobody believes that [she will not ban fracking].”

The skepticism extends beyond workers on the ground. Mark Marmo, CEO of Deep Well Services, took issue with the Biden administration’s handling of energy regulations, particularly in relation to fracking. He expressed deep concern over the potential consequences if Harris were to win the presidency in 2024. “If she wins, you’re going to have even more regulation. Banks aren’t going to want to invest. You’re going to see people move out of the areas where the drilling and gas is,” Marmo predicted, pointing to the uncertainty faced by the energy sector under current policies.

Marmo also emphasized that working under the Trump administration was far easier for those in the energy industry. This perspective highlights the growing tension between the Biden-Harris administration’s climate policies, such as those reflected in the Inflation Reduction Act, and the desires of workers in the oil and gas sectors, especially in states like Pennsylvania.

Sabo further expanded on the detrimental impact of regulatory overreach, arguing that the energy industry in the United States is being stifled by excessive government intervention. “You’re choking the industry and you’re choking that economy that way and not allowing that to happen,” Sabo said. He warned that if these regulations continue, energy companies may have no choice but to look for work overseas. “We have the ability to be energy independent and do it here… and when you have the regulation that is hamstringing us from being able to do that, it’s really going to hurt all of us.”

As Harris continues her campaign, her stance on fracking and energy policy will likely remain a key issue for Pennsylvania voters. The state, known for its energy-rich resources, plays a pivotal role in national energy independence. However, with deep-seated distrust of the Biden-Harris administration among many energy workers, Harris may find it difficult to win their support.

Whether her policy reversal is sincere or simply a political strategy remains a point of contention. But one thing is clear—Pennsylvania’s energy workers will play a critical role in shaping the 2024 election, and their concerns about fracking and regulations won’t be easily dismissed.