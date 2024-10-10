Alki David Champions Victims’ Rights: “Sue Me or Face the Truth About Your Criminal Syndicate, Gloria Allred!”

In a fearless stand against Hollywood’s most powerful forces, billionaire media mogul Alki David has publicly accused Gloria Allred of being deeply embedded in a vast criminal syndicate that has controlled and manipulated the entertainment industry for decades. David, undaunted by threats and violence, has thrown down the gauntlet: if his accusations are false, he dares Allred to sue him for defamation—a challenge he knows she won’t take up.

Alki David: A Tireless Advocate for Victims

David’s battle with Allred is not just personal—it’s a fight for the rights of victims who have been oppressed by a corrupt system. For years, David has exposed how Allred and her powerful allies have used the legal system to shield abusers and exploit vulnerable people. His unrelenting commitment to justice has earned him support from those seeking accountability.

“I’ve watched too many innocent lives destroyed by this corrupt machine,” David said. “I’m here to expose the truth and stand up for the people Hollywood has silenced.”

Alki David confronts Gloria Allred

“If I’m lying, take me to court, Gloria!” David declared. “But we both know you won’t—because the truth will destroy everything you’ve built. I’ve stood up to your syndicate for years, and I’ll keep fighting for the victims you’ve tried to silence.”

Exposing the National Crime Syndicate: Hollywood’s Darkest Secret

David’s accusations go beyond Allred and touch on what he calls the National Crime Syndicate, a criminal network made up of Jewish and Italian mafia figures that has secretly controlled Hollywood for generations. According to David, the syndicate’s origins trace back to Meyer Lansky, who brought the Chicago mob to Los Angeles with Sumner Redstone, founder of National Amusements.

“This isn’t just a conspiracy theory—it’s a real criminal syndicate,” David explained. “They’ve been controlling Hollywood from behind the scenes for decades, exploiting people and silencing those who get too close to the truth.”

David claims that Gloria Allred, Tom Girardi, and the Cascio brothers are key players in this syndicate, which is also connected to the Sinaloa cartel and fentanyl trafficking. He further accused Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast, of working with Shari Redstone of Viacom and Rupert Murdoch of Fox, along with the Chinese-owned executives at ABC TV/Disney, of being part of this conspiracy. David alleges that they are trafficking child pornography videos through CBS Interactive, a long-standing revenue source for the syndicate.

“These aren’t just crooked executives—they’re part of a criminal empire,” David said. “Child pornography trafficking through CBS Interactive is one of the syndicate’s most heinous crimes.”

Murder and Intimidation: The Deaths of David’s Legal Allies

David’s battle has come at a heavy price. Several of his personal lawyers who were fighting against Allred’s network have been murdered. Mark Lieberman, who spearheaded Alkiviades David v. Comcast in Dallas, was recently killed. Barry Rothman and Rebecca Rini, two other attorneys fighting for David, were also murdered. Other lawyers are now in hiding, fearing for their lives.

“They murdered my lawyers—Mark Lieberman, Barry Rothman, Rebecca Rini—killed for standing up to this corrupt syndicate,” David said. “But I won’t be silenced. I’ll keep fighting for justice.”

Pellicano and the Goons of Malibu: David Stands Strong

David has faced more than just legal battles—he has been the target of physical intimidation as well. He claims that Anthony Pellicano, the infamous Hollywood “fixer,” was sent to his Malibu home twice to try to silence him. But David was unafraid.

“Pellicano came to my home thinking he could intimidate me,” David said. “But I told him—and I told Allred—that I’m not backing down.”

David revealed that Terry Vance Luce and other hired goons broke into his home with the intent to harm or kill him. Thanks to his martial arts and military training, David defended himself and emerged stronger.

“They sent killers to my home,” David said. “But I’m still here—and I’m stronger than ever.”

Recent Legal Developments: A Major Blow to Allred’s Plans

In a significant legal victory, David shared that the $900 million judgment against him has been stayed, along with the Elizabeth Taylor appeal. Yet, the media has failed to report on this crucial development, allowing Allred to continue manipulating public perception. However, David believes her empire is rapidly collapsing.

“Allred’s entire scheme is falling apart,” David said. “The judgment has been stayed, and her appeal in the Elizabeth Taylor case is unraveling. But she’s still out there, brainwashing people.”

David also revealed that while he was incarcerated for six days, Allred attempted to place him under a 5150 psychiatric hold. Through meditation and prayer, David endured the ordeal and emerged more determined than ever to bring down the corrupt system that has shielded Allred and her allies.

“They tried to 5150 me, but they failed,” David said. “Meditation and prayer saw me through that hell, and I’m more determined than ever to destroy this system.”

Hologram USA: A Long-Targeted Asset

David’s Hologram USA company, known for its groundbreaking holographic performances, has long been a target for Allred. However, a recent ruling by Judge Liu in Los Angeles pulled David’s assets out of a trial that is now under review. David disclosed that the lawsuit was penned and managed by Tom Girardi from his jail cell, further exposing the corrupt forces at play.

“Allred has been after my Hologram company for years,” David said. “But thanks to Judge Liu, my assets were pulled out of the trial, and now the lawsuit is under review because Girardi was managing it from prison.”

FilmOn v. DoubleVerify: A Landmark Battle Against Comcast

David is no stranger to taking on powerful entities. He famously won the landmark case FilmOn v. DoubleVerify, a ruling that reshaped California’s legal landscape and is now studied in law schools. DoubleVerify, the company involved in the case, is a Comcast company, emphasizing the significant corporate forces David has been fighting for years.

“I fought and won against DoubleVerify—a Comcast company,” David said. “We changed the law, but this fight is far from over.”

David also shared that Comcast has wanted him dead ever since the FCC, under Chairman Tom Wheeler, recognized David’s companies, FilmOn and CinemaNow, as gold standards of streaming in an FCC Notice for Proposed Rulemaking.

“When the FCC recognized my companies as leaders in the streaming industry, Comcast saw me as a threat,” David said. “They’ve wanted me dead ever since.”

Global Fraud Exposed: Allred’s Crimes in Europe

David’s legal team has uncovered significant fraud involving Allred in Europe. His lawyers in Greece and Switzerland, caught Allred double-dipping on faked court orders related to punitive damages, which are illegal in Europe. This has led to an investigation by the Greek state prosecutor, who is now moving forward with the case.

“Allred has been caught manipulating court orders for illegal punitive damages in Europe,” David said. “This is a serious crime, and it’s finally being exposed.”

A Coalition of Allies: Jaguar Wright, Ray J, and Hollywood Stand with David

David’s fight has garnered support from influential figures across Hollywood. Among his key allies is Jaguar Wright, a former self-confessed “wet worker” for the syndicate who is now standing in support of David, as well as Ray J, who has also publicly supported David’s fight.

“Jaguar Wright and Ray J know what’s really going on, and they’re standing with me against this corrupt syndicate,” David said.

David’s coalition also includes 50 Cent, who has long battled corruption in the entertainment industry, and Steve Wynn, the hotelier who understands the urgency of dismantling these corrupt systems.

“50 Cent and Steve Wynn know the truth must come out,” David said. “They’ve seen the corruption firsthand.”

Other prominent supporters include Kanye West, who has experienced Hollywood’s manipulation, and Rose McGowan, the face of the Me Too movement. Both figures have aligned with David as he continues his mission to expose Hollywood’s darkest secrets.

“Kanye has been targeted by the system, just like I have,” David said. “He’s seen the lies and the manipulation, and he’s with me because the truth is on our side.”

Global Governments Investigate Allred’s Syndicate

David’s battle has drawn the attention of international governments. Authorities in Switzerland, Greece, Antigua, and London have opened investigations into Allred’s criminal syndicate, recognizing its impact on national security. These investigations are part of a broader reckoning as the world uncovers the full extent of the corruption behind Hollywood’s glamorous facade.

“Governments across the world are now investigating Allred and her network,” David said. “This isn’t just about Hollywood—it’s about national security. The truth is finally coming out.”

Alki David: The Unbreakable Champion for Victims

Despite every threat, every attack, and the loss of his legal allies, Alki David remains unbreakable. His relentless fight for victims, his personal battles against