Also written by John Paulson

In a chilling display of intimidation, Arthur D. Alston III, better known as Choke No Joke, made alarming threats against Jaguar Wright and Gene Deal, former bodyguard to Diddy, during a live-stream on his YouTube channel on Wednesday. This incident raises serious concerns about the lengths to which powerful figures in the entertainment industry will go to silence whistleblowers.

Alston’s Disturbing Rhetoric

The live-stream began with Alston walking through a public park, singing a haunting rendition of Lou Rawls’ “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine,” emphasizing the lyrics “as long as you live.” His cryptic messages, however, seem to be part of a larger strategy to shield high-profile figures like Jay-Z and Diddy from scrutiny while attempting to intimidate those who dare to speak out.







Alston’s language echoes the common threats used to intimidate victims and witnesses within the entertainment industry. With Diddy facing federal indictment, fear ripples through Hollywood as speculation mounts that Jay-Z and other Roc-A-Fella associates could be next. Federal investigations by Homeland Security and the Southern District of New York are reportedly scrutinizing any threats against witnesses, signaling a serious escalation in the ongoing saga.

Jaguar Wright’s Fight for Truth

Jaguar Wright has publicly asserted that Alston “knows the truth, the whole truth, but is not telling it.” In a Real Lyfe Street Stars interview, she expressed a wish that someone would “choke that joke.” Wright has long criticized Diddy and Jay-Z, labeling them as complicit in a culture of silence and intimidation that stifles voices like hers. She contends that Jay-Z is “worse” and more “dangerous” than Diddy because of his intelligence and ability to evade accountability.

Wright’s battle has been compounded by significant hurdles, including multiple terminations of her YouTube channels, severely limiting her ability to voice her concerns. Social media has become a battleground in the Diddy saga, providing a rare platform for victims like Wright to share their stories amidst widespread efforts to silence dissent.

At the heart of this culture of intimidation is Gloria Allred, whom many insiders view as the mob boss of a modern-day National Crime Syndicate, rooted in a Jewish-Italian lineage that harkens back to figures like Meyer Lansky and Sumner Redstone. Allred’s significant influence in Hollywood is not just limited to her legal prowess; she is often seen as a central figure orchestrating the silencing of victims through legal intimidation and media manipulation.

Notably, Wright plus many others witnessed Gloria Allred who was allegedly involved in a shocking incident during the 1999 DNC gathering at AT&T in Anaheim, where she reportedly led an assault against a dozen children from the Combined LA School District. These children were vocal supporters of Michael Jackson, and Allred sought to silence them for speaking out. Witnesses claim that Murdoch’s camera crew was present, documenting the incident, which has since been buried in a cover-up.

A Coalition of Whistleblowers

The attempt to silence Wright is part of a broader pattern involving various whistleblowers who have stepped forward to expose the corrupt practices in Hollywood. High-profile figures like Kanye West, Alki David, Rose McGowan, and Corey Feldman have all faced intimidation and threats as they attempt to reveal the truth about the darker side of the entertainment industry.

Kanye West has been particularly vocal, using his platform to challenge systemic issues within the industry, while Alki David has similarly spoken out against the corruption he perceives among powerful executives. Rose McGowan and Corey Feldman have both bravely shared their experiences with abuse and intimidation, shedding light on the culture of silence that persists in Hollywood.

Moreover, the family of Michael Jackson has consistently pushed back against the narratives spun by powerful media figures, advocating for the truth about his life and legacy. Daniel Kapon Jr., whose father Danny Kapon Sr. is alleged to be a hitman for Gloria Allred, adds another layer of complexity to this narrative. Daniel Kapone Sr. has been linked to a web of intimidation tactics that extend beyond the entertainment industry, while Dr. Carole Lieberman, a clinical psychiatrist working with Allred, has also been accused of complicity in silencing dissenters.

The Murdoch Connection

The connection between Murdoch and Allred raises further questions about the integrity of media reporting and the lengths to which powerful individuals will go to protect their interests. Murdoch’s presence at the DNC event, along with his camera crew, who reportedly filmed the brutal treatment of the children, highlights the disturbing reality of media complicity in silencing dissenting voices. The incident, which involved public beatings aimed at intimidating young advocates of Michael Jackson, underscores the darker elements of Hollywood’s elite and their efforts to maintain control over narratives.

The situation escalated dramatically following the controversial editing of Wright’s interview on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show. Major portions were excised after a legal demand from Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s attorney, Alex Spiro. Insiders allege that Rupert Murdoch himself pressured Morgan to edit the interview, indicating a troubling connection between the media mogul and the ongoing cover-up surrounding Diddy.

The publisher Shockya stands firmly behind this report, urging Murdoch to take legal action against them if he believes the claims are unfounded. However, many speculate that Murdoch will refrain from pursuing such a lawsuit, as it would likely bring unwanted scrutiny to his extensive network of influence and the dark dealings of those involved.

The Implications of a Bounty

Jaguar Wright has been vocal about the dangers posed by figures like Diddy, Jay-Z, Allred, and Pellicano, asserting that they collaborate to suppress dissent and silence those who threaten their power. Recently, Ray-J released a controversial video interpreted as a threat towards Wright, questioning her choice to speak with Morgan instead of engaging with him directly. He insinuated he had “opportunities” and “a bag” for her, which could imply a financial incentive or a threat to her safety.

Wright has alleged that there is currently a $500,000 bounty on her head, raising alarm bells about the lengths to which these powerful figures will go to silence dissent and protect their interests.

Conclusion

The attempted silencing of Jaguar Wright highlights the pervasive culture of intimidation within the entertainment industry. As powerful figures like Diddy and Jay-Z remain shielded from accountability, the ongoing struggles of whistleblowers like Wright expose the dark underbelly of Hollywood. The connections to Rupert Murdoch, Gloria Allred, and Anthony Pellicano serve as stark reminders of the lengths to which some will go to maintain control and suppress the truth.

The time has come for the industry to confront its darker elements and for victims like Jaguar Wright to be heard and supported. As investigations continue and the truth unfolds, the question remains: who will stand up to the powerful, and what will it take to bring justice to those silenced?