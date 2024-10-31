Exclusive: Courtney Burgess To Testify, Present New Evidence in Diddy Federal Case

New evidence being brought forth by Courtney Burgess will be presented to a grand jury in the federal case against Diddy in the Southern District of New York. We have obtained exclusive information and photos of a grand jury subpoena served on Courtney Burgess on October 24th. Burgess is a former associate to Kim Porter, Sean “Diddy” Comb’s girlfriend of 10 years and mother to his four children, who passed away under suspicious circumstances in 2018. Mr. Burgess has stated that he was given key evidence, including media drives full of pictures and videos of Diddy and other celebrities, engaged in sex acts including sexual assaults. Many of the videos are said to contain underage victims. Mr. Burgess states he was given the media drives several months before Kim Porter passed away.

Kim Porter Book Part of Evidence?

Courtney Burgess has given several interviews on YouTube recently discussing the evidence, which he states he is in possession of and will be turning over to federal authorities. He states that he is the source of Kim Porter’s memoir, that was made into a book, “Kim’s Lost Words,” by Chris Todd, better known as Todd Christopher Guzze, and Courtney Burgess, under the alias Jamal T. Millwood. The book was recently taken down by Amazon after generating over $1.2 million in sales, but the original version “Tell It All” also written under the alias Jamal T. Millwood, is still available for sale at the time of the writing of this article on Mr. Burgess’s website.

Diddy Grand Jury Subpoena For Evidence

On Monday, Courtney Burgess revealed that one of his homes had just been raided again, in search of key evidence by federal authorities. He was served a federal grand jury subpoena for all evidence and electronic devices “relating to, created by, recorded by, and/or depicting Sean Combs,” be turned over, which we exclusively obtained.

Ariel Mitchell Esq. Representing Courtney Burgess

Yesterday, Courtney Burgess stated he had retained famed attorney Ariel Mitchell Esq., which she has directly confirmed. Mr. Burgess has stated that he will turn himself into federal authorities by 1 PM Eastern Standard Time today. Attorney Ariel Mitchell is also representing victims suing Diddy. The high profile case of Ariel Mitchell’s client, Ashley Parham, has garnered significant international attention. The civil lawsuit includes lurid details of sexual assault, and kidnapping at the hands of Diddy and his associates, occurring in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda, CA. The case is also bringing to light the role of a cover-up by certain law enforcement officials.





Corrupt Law Enforcement Alleged

It is being alleged by multiple sources, that Diddy and his crime syndicate have been protected by corrupt law enforcement officers in key positions. Exactly how Diddy was able get away with his criminal activities for over three decades remains a key question. Sources have revealed that a Diddy associate and bodyguard, Faheem Muhammed, played a key role as a fixer who had the right law enforcement contacts. In Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones lawsuit against Diddy, Jones alleges that “Mr. Combs made it clear that his head of security, Faheem Muhammad had the power to make people and problems disappear.” Sources state that Faheem Muhammed’s ties to both Diddy and the late Michael Jackson were no coincidence. With Diddy’s role in the murders of Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, Kim Porter, and many others being investigated, sources are pointing to Diddy as having a role in Michael’s murder. Faheem Muhammed has been placed under increased scrutiny by federal investigators.

“This is Bigger Than Diddy”

Many following the Diddy case have speculated that the sex and assault videos are part of a larger blackmail operation that Diddy was part of. The damning videos could lead authorities to expand their investigation into other well known names in Hollywood and the music industry. Mr. Burgess has stated that Justin Beiber, Usher, and other celebrities are on the videos, as well us some unidentified underage victims. Authorities will most likely be using the videos and pictures to identify new victims and perpetrators. In a telling statement, Mr. Burgess revealed, “This is bigger than Diddy.”

