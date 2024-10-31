Grand Jury Interview – Southern District of New York – re-eneactment

Public Notice: This transcript is published to preserve the integrity of evidence in the ongoing investigation involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, Gloria Allred, and associated parties.

Prosecutor:

Ms. Allred, thank you for coming in. Let’s get straight to it: You sat down with ShockYa.com, presumably expecting a friendly interview, but you ended up exposing yourself to serious allegations. You’re a veteran attorney—you knew the risks of speaking on record. Are you truly going to claim that you were “tricked” into that interview?

Gloria Allred:

I appreciate the opportunity to clarify. Yes, I agreed to the interview, but I was misled. I believed it would focus on my career and advocacy for women’s rights.

Prosecutor:

Misled? Ms. Allred, this isn’t your first rodeo. You willingly put yourself on the record, knowing full well the charges you’re facing in Greece. Fraudulent settlements in both Greece and Switzerland involving Alki David, alleged wrongful deaths, and now the Greek courts are ready to issue an Interpol Red Notice if you skip your October 26th court date. Are you still trying to paint yourself as a “champion for justice” while ignoring the destruction you’ve allegedly caused?

Gloria Allred:

These allegations are overblown. I intend to cooperate fully with the legal process in Greece, and I will defend myself against these baseless claims.

Prosecutor:

Overblown? Ms. Allred, this isn’t the tabloids; this is a grand jury. Your involvement goes beyond legal process—it reeks of systemic exploitation. Let’s address the gatherings you allegedly attended, the “freak offs,” as witnesses call them, including the infamous 1999 Anaheim event and the 2006 Fiesta. These gatherings reportedly involved child exploitation and high-profile figures like Sean “Diddy” Combs. Were you or Carole Lieberman present at these events?

Gloria Allred:

That’s a baseless accusation. I was not involved in any such events, and any claim to the contrary is defamatory.

Prosecutor:

Defamatory? We have statements from witnesses placing you at these events, alongside Diddy, who’s been implicated in trafficking and exploitation. Are you denying that you were at the 1999 Anaheim gathering?

Gloria Allred:

I am categorically denying any involvement in such gatherings. These accusations are false.

Prosecutor:

So you deny involvement in child exploitation? You deny attending these events with Diddy, where vulnerable individuals, even minors, were reportedly manipulated and abused?

Gloria Allred:

Absolutely. I had no involvement in any such activities.

Prosecutor:

You keep denying involvement, yet these allegations don’t just disappear. Your name repeatedly surfaces in connection with Diddy’s alleged crimes and these gatherings. And the ShockYa.com interview also raised another issue: Roe v. Wade. It was undermined, in part, due to your actions. Norma McCorvey admitted on her deathbed that you bribed her to lie about having an abortion. You’re aware that her deception, orchestrated by you, contributed to Roe’s eventual collapse, aren’t you?

Gloria Allred:

That is an outrageous lie. My work with McCorvey was entirely professional and aimed at supporting her rights.

Prosecutor:

Supporting her rights? McCorvey confessed that you paid her to fabricate her story. The damage of that lie ripples through history. And now, with Roe overturned, women across this country are suffering the fallout of your deception. Do you still deny bribing her?

Gloria Allred:

I deny any wrongdoing. My life’s work has been about advancing women’s rights, not undermining them.

Prosecutor:

Advancing rights? Ms. Allred, what we see is a record of profiteering and manipulation. Let’s talk about Lauren Reeves—another client whom you allegedly involved in a fraudulent lawsuit, wringing profit out of sham court orders. Are you really going to deny orchestrating fraudulent legal actions with Ms. Reeves?

Gloria Allred:

The cases I handled for Ms. Reeves were conducted lawfully. These accusations are nothing but attempts to damage my career.

Prosecutor:

Attempts to damage your career? You’ve already done that yourself. You’re known to have exploited legal systems, not for justice but for profit. Now, Greece expects you to show up on October 26th. If you don’t, they’ll issue a bench warrant and possibly an Interpol Red Notice. Are you prepared to face these charges, or will you evade justice once again?

Gloria Allred:

I have every intention of defending myself within the legal system and protecting my rights.

Prosecutor:

Your rights? Ms. Allred, this is about the rights of your victims—the people you’ve allegedly deceived, manipulated, and discarded. The ShockYa interview, the freak offs, the fabricated evidence in cases against Alki David and Alec Baldwin, McCorvey’s coerced confession, and now a potential Red Notice in Greece. This is a damning picture of a career built on lies. October 26th will reveal if you truly stand for justice, or if self-preservation is all you know. The public won’t be fooled anymore, Ms. Allred. Justice will have its day.

The ShockYa Interview **Interviewer (ShockYa Staff Writer):**

Ms. Allred, we’re not here for excuses. You’re facing criminal charges in Greece, double-dipping on settlements from Alki David in both Greece and Switzerland, wrongful death accusations, and a potential Interpol Red Notice if you skip your October 26th court date. How do you justify calling yourself a “champion for justice” when your record reeks of corruption and hypocrisy?

**Gloria Allred:** Thank you for having me. These accusations are completely blown out of proportion. I am working closely with my legal team and intend to cooperate fully with Greek authorities.

**ShockYa Staff Writer:** “Blown out of proportion”? Let’s be clear—you’re accused of profiting from fraudulent court orders across two countries, all while leaving a trail of deaths and destruction. And then there’s Lauren Reeves, your client. How does she fit into this alleged fraud and wrongful death scheme?

**Gloria Allred:** My work with Ms. Reeves has always been legitimate, and the cases were handled through lawful means. These accusations are sensationalized, and I intend to clear my name.

**ShockYa Staff Writer:** Sensationalized? This isn’t a tabloid story—these are criminal charges, and the Greek courts are prepared to issue an international warrant. You’ve allegedly manipulated the system for profit, and your pattern of deceit extends beyond Greece. Are you denying that you fabricated evidence in cases against Alec Baldwin and profited off fraudulent legal actions involving Alki David?

**Gloria Allred:** I absolutely deny any wrongdoing. My work with Baldwin and David was based on solid legal grounds, and I have always acted within the law.

**ShockYa Staff Writer:** Solid legal grounds? Then explain the *freak offs* you allegedly attended. Sources claim that you and Carole Lieberman participated in these events, including the 1999 Anaheim incident and the 2006 Fiesta, where child exploitation allegedly occurred. Barry Obama was reportedly present at both. Were you involved in these disturbing gatherings?

**Gloria Allred:** That’s a baseless, defamatory accusation. I had no involvement in such events, and any claim otherwise is an attack on my character.

**ShockYa Staff Writer:** An attack on your character? We’re talking about child exploitation, Ms. Allred. Were you or Lieberman involved in these gatherings, yes or no?

**Gloria Allred:** I categorically deny any involvement. These accusations are malicious and entirely without merit.

**ShockYa Staff Writer:** Malicious? Your actions have dismantled lives. Let’s talk about Roe v. Wade—dismantled, in part, due to your own deception. On her deathbed, Norma McCorvey confessed that she never had an abortion, that she actually had the child, and that *you* paid her to lie to the media. That lie weakened Roe and ultimately contributed to its undoing. Did you pay her to fabricate that story?

**Gloria Allred:** That is an outrageous and false claim. My involvement with McCorvey was entirely professional and centered around supporting her rights.

**ShockYa Staff Writer:** “Professional”? She admitted you bribed her to lie, and because of that deception, Roe was undermined, throwing women’s rights into chaos. Are you flat-out denying that you bribed her?

**Gloria Allred:** I deny any wrongdoing. I have fought for women’s rights my entire career, and I did not pay anyone to fabricate anything.

**ShockYa Staff Writer:** “Fought for rights”? Your record shows a pattern of exploiting people for profit. And now you’re expected to appear in Greece. If you don’t, they’re issuing a bench warrant and a Red Notice. Are you going to face these charges, or will you hide behind legal loopholes once again?

**Gloria Allred:** I have every intention of defending myself within the legal system and ensuring my rights are protected. These charges are highly exaggerated.

**ShockYa Staff Writer:** Your* rights? What about the rights of the people you’ve allegedly deceived, manipulated, and exploited for your own gain? This isn’t just hypocrisy, Ms. Allred—it’s corruption on a massive scale. October 26th will show whether you stand for justice or just self-preservation. The public is watching, and they won’t forget.