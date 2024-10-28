Los Angeles Times Opts Out of 2024 Presidential Endorsement: What It Means for Kamala Harris

In a surprising move, the Los Angeles Times, California’s largest newspaper and a long-time supporter of Democratic candidates, will reportedly refrain from endorsing a candidate in the 2024 presidential election. This decision marks a significant departure for the outlet, which has backed Democratic candidates in every presidential race since 2008. The absence of an endorsement could present a setback for Vice President Kamala Harris as she faces off against former President Donald Trump in a highly contentious race.

According to sources cited by Semafor, executive editor Terry Tang informed the editorial board staff earlier this month that the paper would not be endorsing any candidate for the upcoming presidential election. This directive reportedly came from Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire biotech entrepreneur who acquired the Los Angeles Times in 2018. While the newspaper has not officially confirmed the report, a spokesperson commented, “We do not comment on internal discussions or decisions about editorials or endorsements.”

The announcement comes just two weeks before Election Day, as Harris and Trump ramp up their campaigns. Although national polls suggest Harris holds a slight lead over Trump, betting markets and key battleground state polls indicate the former president is gaining ground. The lack of a Los Angeles Times endorsement could impact Harris’s momentum in California, a state that has historically been a Democratic stronghold.

The Los Angeles Times has a history of supporting Harris in previous political endeavors. The paper endorsed her during her 2010 and 2014 campaigns for California Attorney General, as well as her successful 2016 bid for the U.S. Senate. In 2020, the newspaper also backed her as Joe Biden’s vice-presidential pick, playing a supportive role in their campaign against Trump. With the outlet’s backing noticeably absent this time around, some political analysts suggest that Harris may lose a crucial advantage in her home state.

Political experts believe the newspaper’s neutrality in this race could reflect a shift in strategy under Soon-Shiong’s leadership. By stepping away from presidential endorsements, the Los Angeles Times may be seeking to position itself as an unbiased source in an increasingly polarized media landscape. However, this move also raises questions about the potential impact on Democratic campaigns in California, where the newspaper has traditionally played a supportive role.

As Trump gains momentum in battleground states, the lack of an endorsement from such a prominent publication could have ripple effects for Harris’s campaign. While the Vice President still enjoys widespread support within the Democratic Party, having one of California’s most influential media outlets stay neutral may signal a challenge in rallying voters who look to the newspaper for guidance.

The absence of a Los Angeles Times endorsement leaves Harris to lean on other campaign strategies and alliances. As Election Day approaches, both candidates are working tirelessly to secure support in swing states, but Harris’s campaign may need to refocus efforts on maintaining a strong presence in traditionally Democratic areas like California.

The decision by the Los Angeles Times to sit out this election cycle could shape the narrative of the race, particularly in how Californians perceive their home-state candidate. Whether this non-endorsement will significantly affect Harris’s performance in the state remains to be seen, but it underscores the changing dynamics of media influence in American politics.