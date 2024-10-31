NEWS POLITICS

Trump Holds Lead in Crucial Pennsylvania Polls Ahead of 2024 Election

ByJustin Sanchez

Oct 31, 2024

With Election Day just around the corner, former President Donald Trump has taken a slight but crucial lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania—a battleground state known for its decisive electoral sway. Holding 19 electoral votes, Pennsylvania has historically played a pivotal role, choosing the winning candidate in 48 out of the last 59 presidential elections.

The latest round of polls, conducted between October 24 and 28, reflects Trump’s momentum, showing him ahead by one point among likely voters, according to a prominent survey. Other recent polling results also support this slight but significant lead, which could prove vital as both campaigns push hard in the final days before the vote. Trump’s edge in Pennsylvania reinforces his campaign’s strategy, focusing on economic and public safety themes that resonate with rural and suburban voters.

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign faces mounting pressure to energize urban and swing-region voters to counter Trump’s advances. The closeness of this race underscores the state’s importance in determining the next president and highlights how even a narrow victory here could signal a broader national trend in Trump’s favor.

