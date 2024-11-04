Exclusive: Attorney Ariel Mitchell has stated to us that she “plans to file a response… to address the lies told by Mr. Agnifilo in his letter.” Her statement follows the attempted silencing of Diddy federal grand jury witness Courtney Burgess by Diddy’s attorneys, via court filing yesterday.

As we previously reported, many critics have called Diddy’s lawyers filing a weak attempt to silence witnesses in the federal case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. “The six page filing lacks substance and is grasping at straws,” according to a source familiar with the case. “It really is amazing how desperate Diddy’s team is to keep this scathing evidence from seeing the light of day.”

Defending the Indefensible

Diddy’s legal team consists of Teny Geragos, Marc Agnifilo, among others. Mark Geragos, has been referred to as the off-and-on again part of the Diddy legal team. Many critics have attacked both Teny and Mark Geragos’ appearances in the media as deliberate attempts to manipulate the federal grand jury in Diddy’s favor. Faced with an avalanche of civil lawsuits, and a damning federal indictment, Diddy’s legal team appears to be scrambling to salvage any hope of a defense.