Diddy Lawyers Push for Gag Order on Witness Courtney Burgess in Fed Case

Yesterday attorneys for Diddy filed an emergency motion to gag witness Courtney Burgess. The motion follows Burgess’s testimony and submission of evidence to the federal grand jury in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case. Burgess has turned over media drives alleged to contain Diddy and other celebs sex assault videos and photographs, along with a manuscript written by Kim Porter. Burgess is being represented by attorney Ariel Mitchell.

Read the entire document here: 2024-11-3 – Proposed Gag Order



Perplexing Denials

The proposed gag order references Burgess and his attorney giving several interviews as “undermining Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial and the integrity of

the grand jury proceedings.” The letter goes on to allege that the videos and pictures on the drives do not exist. This perplexing denial seems to be part of a strategy to deny the existence of very real evidence. The letter continues to parse hairs over the use of the word “documents,” arguing that Ariel Mitchell’s use of the word means they are not in possession of the videos.

Further, the letter refers to Burgess’s claims as a “pathetic extortion scheme,” but does not explain how exactly anyone sought to benefit from the supposed “scheme.” It conflates Ariel Mitchell’s earlier appearance in the media referring to being asked to “shop a particular video,” which she refused to do, as being somehow related to Courtney Burgess’s possession of the new, separate video evidence. We can confirm per our previous exclusive interview on 10/26/24 with Mr. Burgess, he states he had not retained Ariel Mitchell prior to the grand jury subpoena letter dated 10/24/24.

It appears to many that Diddy’s lawyers are trying to confuse and manipulate the court with their twisted versions of events. Burgess had previously stated that he was willing to turn over evidence to DHS, and was looking for an attorney to do so. Seemingly once Burgess secured representation, he did exactly as he was ordered to and appeared before the federal grand jury, turning over the evidence they had subpoenaed.

Diddy’s attorneys go on to argue that “Freak Offs” do not relate to either men or underage victims. This seems like another parsing of hairs, as it ignores the human sex trafficking charges and tries to classify the “Freak Offs,” as separate and apart from the drugging and sexual assaults of unwilling participants. Contrary to what is being claimed by the defense, many witnesses have indeed stated that underage victims and men, were indeed present at the Diddy “Freak Offs.” Diddy’s lawyers seem to be relying on games of semantics and mischaracterizations to achieve victim and witness shaming.

Silencing a Victim and Whistleblower?

Many are calling the request for a gag order as both meritless and retaliatory. In our exclusive interview with Courtney Burgess prior to his federal grand jury testimony, he revealed he was shot by Diddy’s associates over 10 times in his arm, and body, leaving him with serious injuries that still effect him to this day. Such a traumatic event would have likely sent most witnesses into hiding.

Many critics have stated that by attempting to gag Courtney Burgess and his attorney, Diddy’s attorneys are sending a chilling message to all victims and witnesses.

Open and Notorious

According to a source familiar with the case, “Diddy should have thought of the repercussions before he committed his crimes in a country that has free speech. Diddy should have thought of all this before drugging, assaulting, and videotaping his victims. Diddy’s crimes have been open and notorious, involving hundreds if not thousands of victims, allegedly.”

There have also been allegations that Diddy and his associates have been selling the sex assault videos on the dark web to raise money for his defense. Coupled with the allegations that Diddy was allegedly involved in several murders, including Tupac Shakur, and his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, amongst many others, the environment for witnesses and victims to come forward can only be looked at as perilous.

With potentially thousands more witnesses coming forward against Diddy, including those with their own videos, photographs, and other types of evidence, Diddy’s legal team seeks to set a dangerous precedent to quell victims. The source went on to state, “As a society we should not want other truth tellers and victims of Diddy to be silenced. What kind of precedence does it set, if a whistleblower like Burgess is immediately attacked and quieted? Should every witness be disparaged? That is the reality of the situation.”

Rules for Thee, Not for Me

This emergency gag order request follows the inflammatory remarks made by Mark Geragos, Diddy’s off-again, on-again attorney, and father to Teny Geragos, Diddy’s lead counsel. On 10/31/24, Mark Geragos went on NewsNation to cast doubt on witness Courtney Burgess and the evidence he turned over to the federal grand jury. Many called out Mark Geragos as making a nonsensical argument with the intent to discredit Mr. Burgess, and influence the grand jury in favor of Diddy.

Daughter Teny Geragos has previously represented convicted racketeer and sex offender Keith Raniere alongside Marc Agnifilio when they practiced law at mob-lawyer Ben Brafman’s law firm. Interestingly, Geragos and Agnifilio submitted a letter to the court during the NXIVM case in 2019, responding to a “potential conflict” with Teny Geragos’ representation of Keith Raniere and Mark Geragos’ representation of Clare Bronfman because they are “closely related.”

In the letter, the attorneys claim that the duties have not been impaired by her “close family relationship,” referring to Mark Geragos being the father of Teny Geragos.

Many are referring to the father daughter legal team as playing dirty in the media, breaking the same rules they seek to impose on others. Whether the court will grant the emergency gag order in the Diddy case remains to be seen.

EXCLUSIVE UPDATE:

Courtney Burgess’s attorney Ariel Mitchell has stated to us that she “plans to file a response… to address the lies told by Mr. Agnifilo in his letter.”

…

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

