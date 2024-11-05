BREAKING NEWS !! Asot Michael Found Dead In Pool Of Blood

UPDATE! – IT’S MURDER! BREAKING NEWS! Asot Michael Found Stabbed To Death in Antigua Residence, Police on High Alert to Find Perpetrator – SEE UPDATE

Just in! Asot Michael, a prominent Antiguan politician and Member of Parliament for the Saint Peter constituency, was found deceased in his Fort Road residence in Antigua. Authorities discovered his body in a pool of blood, and investigations are currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Born in December 1969 in Guadeloupe, French West Indies, Michael hailed from a politically active family. He pursued higher education in the United States, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Barry University in 1989 and an MBA from the University of Miami in 1991. Upon returning to Antigua, he managed family businesses before entering politics. In 1995, he began his political career as the Special Administrative Assistant to then-Prime Minister Lester Bird, eventually serving as Chief of Staff and holding various ministerial positions, including Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment, and Energy. Link to Biog

Michael was first elected to the House of Representatives for the Saint Peter constituency in 2004 and was re-elected in subsequent elections. Throughout his career, he was known for his dedication to his constituents and his significant contributions to Antigua and Barbuda’s development. However, his tenure was not without controversy. In October 2017, he was detained at Heathrow Airport in connection with allegations of soliciting bribes from a British investor, leading to his removal from ministerial positions. Despite these challenges, he continued to serve as an MP and remained an influential figure in Antiguan politics.

The news of Michael’s death has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing grief over the loss of a leader who, despite controversies, was beloved by many. Authorities have yet to release further details regarding the investigation. The nation awaits more information as the investigation unfolds.