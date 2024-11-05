BREAKING NEWS! ITS MURDER! Asot Michael Was Stabbed To Death in Antigua Residence, Police on High Alert to Find Perpetrator

In a shocking development from earlier, Antiguan politician Asot Michael was found dead last night at his residence off Fort Road. The 54-year-old Member of Parliament was discovered with multiple stab wounds. His death was confirmed by local authorities; he was found lying in a pool of blood. Police have launched an intense, high-alert investigation and are actively searching for the perpetrator/s responsible for this brutal act.

Michael was a well-known figure in Antigua’s political scene, admired by many in the Saint Peter constituency for his dedication, yet often surrounded by controversy. His political career spanned numerous high-ranking roles, including Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment, and Energy, where he championed various initiatives for Antigua and Barbuda’s growth. However, his legacy was also marred by allegations of corruption, most notably a 2017 scandal involving accusations of soliciting bribes from a British investor. Despite these setbacks, he remained a significant influence in Antiguan politics.

As police investigate, they are working tirelessly to identify leads and potential suspects in Michael’s death. Authorities are currently treating this as a high-priority case, urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in finding the perpetrator.

The tragic loss has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing grief and disbelief. Supporters and political peers alike have called for justice as Antigua awaits further details from law enforcement on this high-profile investigation into the untimely death of a leader who, despite a controversial career, held a lasting impact on the island’s political and social landscape. Previously reported