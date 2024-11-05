Courtney Burgess and Jaguar Wright In On Air Spat Over Kim Porter Book – Diddy, Jay-Z, Beyonce Mentioned

Courtney Burgess and Jaguar Wright engaged in a heated live stream on Shaun Atwood‘s YouTube show yesterday. The verbal sparing between the new Diddy federal grand jury witness, Courtney Burgess, and the outspoken Diddy critic Jaguar Wright, real name Jacquelyn Suzette Wright, degenerated into threats and name calling. Names thrown into the conversation were Burgess’s attorney Ariel Mitchell, Jay-Z and Beyonce’s attorney Alex Spiro, along with BMF (Black Mafia Family) co-founder Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory Sr., who appeared to call in.



Jaguar Wright v Courtney Burgess. 11-4-2024, Shaun Atwood, YouTube.

In the beginning of the interview Jaguar Wright posed questions regarding Courtney Burgess: “Why did he end up in front of the feds and I didn’t? … He got caught lying, that’s why there’s a gag order. … If he only had a portion of the tapes – how can he be so certain Mrs. [Beyonce] Knowles was never around?” The tapes seemingly refer to media drive evidence allegedly containing sex assault videos of Diddy and other celebrities, and Kim Porter’s manuscript, that Courtney Burgess had turned over to the federal grand jury last week. Attorney Ariel Mitchell is currently representing Burgess in the matter.

During the live Burgess apologized to Al B. Sure (Albert Joseph Brown III) and Kim Porter‘s children in reference to the memoir released under the alias Jamal T. Millwood with Chris Todd. Al B. Sure and Diddy’s children have been vocal regarding their opposition of the release of the memoir, which has been taken down from Amazon. Al B. Sure is the biological father of Quincy Brown, Kim Porter‘s son. Many critics have accused Diddy of having a hand in the suspicious death of Kim Porter in 2018. Jaguar Wright has previously stated that she believes Diddy was involved in Kim Porter’s murder.

Ashley Parham Case in Focus

During the live, Jaguar Wright focused on Ariel Mitchell‘s recently filed case involving alleged Diddy victim Ashley Parham, alleging that a neighbor who was a law enforcement official called police the day of the sexual assault.

“I find it very interesting that she also represents that woman who was assaulted with a – that remote control. I also think it’s even more interesting that nobody’s talking about who – made the phone call. … It wasn’t just a neighborhood witness, that called the police that day. It was a law enforcement officer himself.

I’m trying to figure out, while you’re advocating for a witness – why wasn’t that mentioned? It wasn’t just a witness – a neighbor who saw this woman run out and saw cars speed – it was a law enforcement officer – that called. And then law enforcement came out. And as Ariel’s witness stated, and she’s repeated on several occasions – no one wanted to believed her. Which is why she didn’t get further into dropping names.

That kind of suggests there was some intimidation when the witnesses co-workers showed up. No one took that woman to a hospital to get a g-rape kit, or to – you know – just do a little intake with a psych doctor, to make sure that she wasn’t having hallucinations or delusions.”

“Why their wasn’t a blood panel done on her to see if there were any substances in her system. I don’t understand – how that didn’t happen – after she’d been assaulted and d-rugged by a woman who wasn’t even a qualified medical condition.”

“Why is nobody talking about KK [Kristina Khorram]? The phlebotomist? Who apparently rigs people up with IV and knows how to administer shots? I don’t know. If I were an attorney and I were representing that young woman, I believe her name is Ashley. If I were her attorney I would be bringing up all of these things.” [6:30]

Heated Words

The conversation became elevated when Jaguar Wright took issue with Courtney Burgess bringing up Tupac Shakur‘s name in connection with the Kim Porter memoir. “You’ve been warned,” Jaguar stated. “You know a little too much. … Tell your lawyer I said hi.” During the back and forth, Jaguar called and put Demetrius on speakerphone, who she referred to as Big Meech, who went on to warn Burgess, stating “Say my name n____ and see how quick the noose ends up around your a__ stupid n____.” [39:00]

Big Meech was recently released only two weeks ago, into a Miami residential reentry program, following a 2008 conviction for drug trafficking and money laundering. Big Meech co-founded the drug trafficking organization, Black Mafia Family. Jaguar introduced Big Meech as her friend, and Tupac‘s friend and producer.

In a terse exchange, Jaguar Wright stated “There’s a lot of people getting lost right now that are never going to be found. Bon Voyage. Send Ariel my regards.” [48:00]

Jaguar: “The question is how are you paying Ariel? How did you get in contact with her?… I’m going to find out how you know it. If I find out she [Ariel Mitchell] has any association with Alex Spiro [Jay-Z and Beyonce’s attorney] – start praying sir because that’s not going to be good for you, you ain’t nothing but a loose end.”

Courtney: “No, you are.” [49:40]

Jaguar then went on and accused Courtney of creating reasonable doubt in the federal case, by releasing Kim Porter‘s memoir, and monetizing it.

Courtney Burgess concluded the interview by stating he was not a witness for Diddy, had never attended a Diddy party, and his only role was to turn over evidence to the federal grand jury. “I’m not connected to Diddy.”

Jaguar accused Burgess of being a mason, “no different than Sean Carter [Jay-Z] and his black mafia.”

In reference to Burgess, Jaguar stated “I wish Kimora [Lee Simmons] would track him down and beat him down with one of those stilettos she’s got. … [inaudible] bust him upside his big head.” [1:18:00]

In reference to Diddy’s twin daughters: “These young women – It’s bad enough that their dad [Diddy] was auctioning them off as NFTs, almost two years ago, for their 16th birthday.” [1:19:00]

Signing off Jaguar laughed, saying, “It’s hot in these streets, I got to change locations.”