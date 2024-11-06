Dr. Charles Sophy Loses Restraining Order Bid Against Dr. Dre – Malpractice Alleged

Doctor versus Doctor

On Tuesday Dr. Charles Sophy lost a court hearing for a restraining order against his former patient and rapper, Dr. Dre, real name Andre Young. Dr. Dre alleges that Dr. Sophy committed malpractice by turning his children against him in his divorce. Dr. Sophy had previously claimed that Dr. Dre had threatened him, filing for a restraining order. The judge ruled that text messages sent by Dr. Dre to Dr. Sophy, did not rise to the level of credible threats of violence.

As a result of the ruling, the temporary restraining order against Dr. Dre was terminated. Dr. Dre had also filed a complaint with the Osteopathic Medical Board of California in 2023, seeking the revocation of Dr. Sophy’s license. Dr. Sophy had previously sought restraining orders against others, with the previous case being his own son Benjamin in 2023. Dr. Sophy is allegedly involved in a Hollywood crime syndicate that exploits the legal and medical system for financial gain.

Dr. Sophy, Conflicts of Interest? Connecting the Dots

Dr. Sophy is the former medical director for the County of Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), known as the nation’s largest child welfare system. He is also known for his private practice with celebrity clients including Michael Jackson, Paris Hilton, and Mel B. Many critics have attacked Dr. Sophy for his perceived conflicts of interest in running a private practice while working in a powerful position for the county.

In 2003, Dr. Sophy was blamed for a leaking of documents involving Michael Jackson and the DCFS. “I’m involved in the Jackson case … but not the way that you think,” Dr. Sophy stated at the time. It does not seem to be a coincidence that both Gloria Allred and Dr. Carole Lieberman were involved in investigations and complaints to DCFS, involving the famous Michael Jackson ‘baby dangling incident‘ in Berlin in 2002. Sources have stated that Allred and Lieberman worked together as part of the criminal conspiracy against Michael Jackson, concluding with his murder in 2009. More on Dr. Carole Lieberman below.

Per TMZ: “He [Dr. Sophy] requested a memo from the staff — detailing an interview Jackson’s accuser gave to social workers — in which the boy denied being sexually abused by Jacko. Almost immediately after Sophy got the memo, it leaked to the media. Sophy would never publicly say why he needed that memo or talk about how it leaked.”

Sources have also alleged that Dr. Sophy’s role was deeper than simply leaking the memo, but was intimately involved in a racketeering conspiracy to go after Michael Jackson’s family and fortune. Even more shockingly, it is being alleged that Dr. Sophy helped cover up abuse against children by exploiting his position at DCFS.

Alleged Pattern of Exploitation

On 12/22/2023, Dr. Sophy filed for a restraining order against his own son, Benjamin Sophy-Voss, claiming he was trying to kill him.

“Following multiple acts of abuse by [my son,] I have had to take measures to protect myself, out of fear he will kill me. Even though we live in my house together, I lock my bedroom door when I go to sleep at night out of fear he would otherwise come in while I sleep and kill me,” Dr. Sophy wrote.

Dr. Sophy’s conflicts of interests were headlined in a 2011 L.A. Times article, L.A. County Health Official’s Dual Roles Are Questioned, which highlighted his work on reality TV shows such as ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ Critics are quick to point out the connection between ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ and disgraced attorney Tom Girardi, who was found guilty in August 2024, of stealing tens of millions of dollars from his clients. Dr. Sophy has allegedly exploited his roles to further the interests of criminal syndicates.

Dr. Sophy is also a clinical instructor at University of California, Los Angeles Neuro-Psychiatric Institute, the site of many 5150 holds against celebrities and victims of the Hollywood criminal syndicate. As you may recall in our previous investigatory articles, Dr. Carole Lieberman is a former assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at the UCLA Neuro-Psychiatric Institute, and has been alleged to be involved in the silencing of victims through 5150 holds.

Coincidentally, Dr. Charles Sophy‘s office at 205 S. Beverly Dr., is directly across the street from Dr. Carole Lieberman‘s office at 204 S. Beverly Dr.

One of the more famous cases is the 5150 admission of Britney Spears, which our sources have stated was allegedly part of a carefully orchestrated racketeering plot, aimed at stealing her money by placing her under a fraudulent conservatorship. Spears has spoken out against those involved in the plot, alleging that her funds were mismanaged and stolen, while she was treated like a “slave.” Business manager Lou M. Taylor of Tri-Star Sports and Entertainment, who is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s current business manager, was also implicated in the plot.

Following the termination of Britney Spears first conservatorship, Dr. Sophy appeared to push for a second conservatorship against the star. In an interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin on 4/29/24, Dr. Sophy stated Britney Spears needed a new conservatorship and medication. Dr. Sophy stated, “She’s out of control on many levels. … She can be 5150‘d because she’s not taking care of herself. And any of those situations will push her to a place where then medication can be given to her against her will.”

Dr. Sophy’s comments drew widespread criticism from critics, as being out of line and ridiculous, especially since Sophy was not Spears doctor or psychiatrist.

“Children Under the Custody of LA DCFS are Being Murdered and Sold Into Sex Trafficking”

Among the damning allegations against Dr. Charles Sophy centers around his exploitation of LA DCFS to remove children from parents and sell them into sex trafficking.

“Stefano revealed some very gruesome details about LA County DCFS. She stated that her organization discovered that 1000 “convicted sex offenders” had been given a “green light” by CPS to become “approved foster parents” in Los Angeles County, a report which was also published in the Los Angeles Times.”



The article goes into detail about how the Psychiatric Diagnosis Munchausen Syndrome by proxy, is used against parents to remove children from their home.

Paging Dr. Sophy – A History of Lies?

Dr. Sophy was named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed In 2019 against Mel B, real name Melanie Janine Brown of the Spice Girls. The plaintiff, Poghos Madatyan, alleged that Sophy pressured him to lie to DCFS (Department of Children and Family Services) about the treatment of Mel B.’s children by the former husband. He also stated that the doctor threatened him and used his name to prescribe amphetamine salts without his authorization. Madatyan’s attorney was none other than Diddy’s former assistant, Ben Meiseles.

As the $10 million lawsuit filed by Dr. Sophy against Dr. Dre proceeds, many are watching to see what other truths will be revealed. Given Dr. Sophy’s long documented history of alleged criminal behavior, many are hoping that he will be held to account once and for all.

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

If you have any tips or information, contact us via email or Session:

email: m.despite775 (at) passinbox.com

Session: 055cbe43cc0dff766ddd5eb3316d7c80be8a74aebbf9f578971d65a29b41a7590c