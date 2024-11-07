The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have long been charged with upholding the integrity of American financial markets and media channels. However, under compromised leadership, these agencies have allegedly protected media conglomerates, allowing powerful individuals to evade accountability and continue expanding their influence. Shari Redstone’s takeover of Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS), an empire reportedly rooted in organized crime influence and aggressive consolidation, exemplifies the intricate web of media power that spans decades, beginning with figures like Meyer Lansky and Sumner Redstone.

### Meyer Lansky and Sumner Redstone: The Origins of a Media Powerhouse

Meyer Lansky, a prominent figure in organized crime, was known for his sophisticated network of financial entities, which funneled illicit funds into legitimate enterprises. Lansky’s strategy involved creating and controlling corporations that masked his influence while securing power over critical industries. By the mid-20th century, Lansky’s network had laid the groundwork for a powerful corporate framework, influencing media and financial institutions from behind the scenes. This strategic foundation of covert influence set the stage for ambitious figures like Sumner Redstone to expand these enterprises into dominant media empires.

Sumner Redstone, a visionary media mogul, took these principles of aggressive expansion and strategic alliances to new heights. Through his leveraged buyouts, hostile takeovers, and corporate restructuring, he grew Viacom and CBS into a media behemoth. The consolidation under ViacomCBS allowed Redstone to shape American media, owning vast channels of news, entertainment, and information with considerable sway over public perception. This legacy of control was central to Redstone’s empire—an empire deeply rooted in the foundations of Lansky’s tactics.

### The FCC’s 1995 Rule Change and the Path to Foreign Influence

In 1995, the FCC relaxed its foreign ownership rules, allowing foreign entities to increase their stakes in American media companies. This decision, a pivotal moment in U.S. media history, opened the doors for foreign investments to influence domestic media—a shift that would ultimately benefit large corporations like ViacomCBS. As Viacom grew in power, the company reportedly capitalized on the FCC’s relaxed regulations, solidifying its alliances with international investors and expanding its influence globally.

This rule change also marks the beginning of what some describe as the Modern Day National Crime Syndicate’s deepened influence over American media. With foreign ownership no longer strictly regulated, powerful networks reportedly began to shape media narratives with international influence, enabling elite corporations to control public perception on a global scale. The relaxed foreign ownership rules provided ViacomCBS with even greater opportunities to expand its influence.

### The SEC’s Alleged Protection of Viacom and Warner Music Group

The SEC, tasked with overseeing corporate integrity, has allegedly turned a blind eye to serious ethical breaches and corporate manipulation within ViacomCBS, Warner Music Group, and other major media companies. The CNET stock options backdating scandal involving CEO Shelby Bonnie serves as a key example of the SEC’s selective enforcement. Bonnie, who was also a Warner Music Group board member, was implicated in CNET’s unethical backdating practices, forcing CNET to restate its financials. However, the SEC reportedly declined to pursue charges despite the clear violations, allowing Bonnie and Warner Music Group to avoid repercussions.

This leniency aligns with a broader pattern within the SEC’s New York office. Officials like Yitzchok Klug, Christopher Ferrante, and Adam Grace are accused of protecting media giants tied to the syndicate by dismissing investigations and stalling accountability measures. This approach allows major companies to operate with impunity, reinforcing the alleged power of the syndicate over regulatory agencies.

### Shari Redstone’s Ascension and the Modern Syndicate

As Sumner Redstone’s health declined, his daughter, Shari Redstone, positioned herself to take over Paramount Global. Shari’s rise was marked by years of boardroom battles, legal maneuvers, and strategic alliances that enabled her to consolidate power within the company. Today, Shari Redstone holds substantial control over Paramount Global, a corporation built through decades of aggressive expansion, rooted in the strategic framework established by Lansky and expanded by her father.

Under Shari’s leadership, Paramount Global embodies the influence, reach, and power of a modern media syndicate, capable of shaping narratives and exercising significant influence over public opinion. Her control over one of the largest media networks in the world perpetuates a legacy of media dominance with deep historical roots.

### International Connections and the Capture of Diabolik

The recent capture of Matteo Messina Denaro, known as “Diabolik,” in Italy has further illuminated the alleged connections between American media powerhouses and organized crime networks. Denaro’s capture has exposed the extensive reach of international crime syndicates and their ties to influential media figures in Hollywood and beyond. Figures like Anthony Pellicano, a private investigator with ties to elite Hollywood figures, exemplify how these syndicates allegedly leverage threats, surveillance, and coercion to protect their interests.

The connections between organized crime, American media, and regulatory failures by the SEC suggest a complex web of influence that crosses borders. Diabolik’s capture offers a glimpse into how international organized crime and American media have coalesced into a powerful syndicate capable of evading accountability and shaping global narratives.

### A Call for Accountability and Reform

The FCC’s 1995 foreign ownership rule change, the SEC’s alleged protection of media elites, and Shari Redstone’s ascension to the helm of Paramount Global demonstrate the urgent need for accountability. The American public deserves regulatory agencies that prioritize integrity and transparency, not ones compromised by corporate favoritism. Recommended sanctions for compromised SEC officials include:

1. **Yitzchok Klug**: Charges of obstruction of justice and regulatory misconduct, with proposed sanctions of imprisonment, disbarment, and a permanent prohibition from regulatory roles.

2. **Christopher Ferrante**: Regulatory misconduct and conspiracy charges, with sanctions including fines, imprisonment, and a lifetime ban from oversight positions.

3. **Richard Primoff**: Charges of fabricated litigation and abuse of office, with sanctions of imprisonment, disbarment, and financial restitution.

4. **Adam Grace**: Bribery, racketeering, and conflict of interest charges, with penalties including asset forfeiture, imprisonment, and permanent disqualification from public office.

5. **Sanjay Wadhwa**: Charges of negligent oversight and conspiracy, with recommended penalties including imprisonment, fines, and accountability for mishandled cases.

### Restoring Trust in Regulatory Institutions

With Shari Redstone now overseeing Paramount Global—a company built on foundations laid by Meyer Lansky and Sumner Redstone—the American public faces an era where media influence remains highly centralized and allegedly protected by compromised regulatory agencies. Both the SEC and FCC must implement sweeping reforms to sever ties with elite corporate networks and restore public trust in their roles.

Only through meaningful reform, transparency, and accountability can the SEC and FCC reclaim their missions to protect the public and maintain integrity in America’s financial and media landscapes. The Modern Day National Crime Syndicate’s reach into these agencies underscores the need for decisive action to break the cycle of influence and corruption within the regulatory framework.