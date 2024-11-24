FRIARS CLUB MUST BAN THEM! DIDDY *** SPIELBERG *** ALLRED *** GEFFEN ***

From the desk of: Alki David

Malibu California

BAN SPIELBERG’S PEDO NETWORK

FROM THE FRIARS CLUB BEVERLY HILLS

DIDDY *** SPIELBERG *** ALLRED ***GEFFEN

From the Desk of Alki David

Malibu, California

To the Board of the Friars Club Los Angeles,

The Friars Club Los Angeles has fallen into disgrace. What was once a beacon of camaraderie and creativity is now synonymous with corruption and exploitation. After losing a trademark infringement lawsuit to the Friars Club New York, the LA version, has allowed itself to become a haven for criminals and predators—chief among them, those connected to the so-called Spielberg Pedo Network.

This network, allegedly led by individuals like Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and David Geffen, is a cesspool of exploitation, trafficking, and financial manipulation. The Friars Club LA has enabled these individuals and their operations, sheltering their crimes and legitimizing their reputations. It’s time to sever all ties to these figures and reclaim what little integrity remains.

The Spielberg Pedo Network: A Web of Exploitation

At the core of this syndicate is a network of powerful individuals who have allegedly used their influence to prey on the vulnerable, profiteer from trafficking, and manipulate the entertainment industry for their gain. Their ties to organized crime and corrupt financiers have allowed them to operate unchecked for decades.

Key Figures and Allegations:

Pedophile Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and David Geffen – Hollywood moguls accused of protecting and profiting from an empire of trafficking and labor exploitation.

– Hollywood moguls accused of protecting and profiting from an empire of trafficking and labor exploitation. Pedophile, Gloria Allred – The network’s trusted legal fixer, who worked with convicted felon Anthony Pellicano to silence victims and blackmail whistleblowers. Her role in brokering the 1999 Vivendi deal ensured a flood of mob money into Hollywood.

– The network’s trusted legal fixer, who worked with convicted felon to silence victims and blackmail whistleblowers. Her role in brokering the ensured a flood of mob money into Hollywood. Pedophile, Sean “Diddy” Combs – Allegedly served as the network’s enforcer, employing violence and intimidation to protect their secrets.

– Allegedly served as the network’s enforcer, employing violence and intimidation to protect their secrets. Pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein – Facilitated trafficking operations, providing victims to ensure complicity from the elite.

– Facilitated trafficking operations, providing victims to ensure complicity from the elite. Pedophile, Jamie Dimon and Larry Fink – Financial powerhouses accused of enabling and profiting from the network’s trafficking and racketeering operations.

– Financial powerhouses accused of enabling and profiting from the network’s trafficking and racketeering operations. Pedophile, Matteo Messina Denaro (Diabolik) – The Sicilian mafia (dead last year) boss whose funds helped launch the Vivendi deal, embedding organized crime deeper into Hollywood.

– The Sicilian mafia (dead last year) boss whose funds helped launch the Vivendi deal, embedding organized crime deeper into Hollywood. Pedophile, Rupert Murdoch – Allegedly suppressed coverage of these crimes, ensuring the public remained in the dark.

Two Defining Events:

1999 Anaheim Gathering and Vivendi Deal

The Spielberg Pedo Network, with assistance from Gloria Allred and Matteo Messina Denaro, allegedly orchestrated the theft of Michael Jackson’s $6 billion estate, including the Beatles catalog. The Vivendi deal brought a surge of mob money into Hollywood, funding trafficking and labor exploitation while solidifying organized crime’s grip on the industry. 2006 Rancho Fiesta in Las Vegas

Another grotesque example of the network’s crimes, this gathering reportedly involved the drugging, abuse, and exploitation of victims. It was not just a party—it was a criminal operation designed to strengthen the network’s control and silence opposition.

The Friars Club’s Role

By providing shelter to the Spielberg Pedo Network, the Friars Club Los Angeles has become complicit in their actions. Rather than standing as a pillar of integrity, it has devolved into a shield for predators and enablers.

Demands for Immediate Action:

Expel the Predators – Immediately revoke the memberships of Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg, David Geffen, Gloria Allred, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and all others tied to these atrocities. Publicly Denounce the Network – Issue a statement condemning the Spielberg Pedo Network and commit to transparency and reform. Conduct an Independent Investigation – Launch a thorough inquiry into the Friars Club’s connections to this network and implement strict safeguards to prevent further complicity.

This is not a request—it is a demand. The Friars Club Beverly Hills must decide whether it will stand for justice or continue to shield predators who prey on the innocent. Whistleblowers, investigators, and the public are exposing the truth, and this institution will not escape scrutiny if it fails to act.

The time for excuses is over. Act now, or face the inevitable reckoning.

Sincerely,

Alki David

Malibu, California