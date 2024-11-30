Why Wait 20 Years? Dear Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington Expose Them Or Shutup & Shutup.

From the Desk of Alki David

Malibu, California Dear Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington

Expose Them Or Shut-Up…



Let’s get right to it: You were both at Anaheim in 1999. You were both at Rancho Vista in 2006. You stood in those rooms, saw the faces, and knew exactly what was happening. Spielberg, Geffen, Weinstein, Epstein, and Diddstein (Sean “Diddy” Combs) weren’t just Hollywood moguls—they were predators. You watched enforcers like Anthony Pellicano, Tom Girardi, and Gloria Allred orchestrate cover-ups. You saw the FBI’s complicity, with players like Don Alway—whose mother was tied to Girardi’s bribery scandals—and his conveniently relocated wife, Bernadette Alway is now running the victims unit in New York’s special grand jury for Diddy.

And yet, for twenty years, you said nothing. Why?

Was it fear of losing your careers? Was it easier to stay silent than to risk going against Hollywood’s most powerful? Whatever your reasons, the victims—children and adults alike—were left to suffer while the machine continued to destroy lives.

Now, after all these years, whispers are emerging. Cryptic statements, vague accusations, and half-hearted attempts to align yourselves with the truth. But here’s the harsh reality: It’s twenty years too late.

If you’re truly here to fight for justice, then stop with the ambiguity.

Why did you wait so long to speak up? Why haven’t you called out Spielberg, Geffen, Weinstein, Epstein, Diddy, and the rest of them by name? What were you doing while these predators continued their reign unchecked?

Don’t let this become another Corey Feldman situation—pretending to support victims while using their pain to promote yourself. The world doesn’t need another theatrical performance. It needs the truth.

If you were complicit, admit it. If you stayed silent out of fear, own it. And if you really want to help, start naming names and exposing the system that allowed this to happen. Anything less is cowardice.

The victims deserve better than delayed revelations and performative outrage. They deserve real accountability, and that starts with you stepping up—fully, honestly, and without excuses.

So, Mel and Denzel, the question remains: Are you here to fight for justice, or are you just here for the show?

Sincerely,

Alki David

Malibu, California

P.S. If your silence was part of the problem, make your voices part of the solution. The victims can’t wait any longer.