It’s time for you to stop hiding behind your desk and your cushy bureaucratic defense. I am demanding that you immediately investigate the powerful criminal syndicate that has plagued Hollywood, law enforcement, and the entire American justice system for decades. This group, made up of figures like Gloria Allred, Anthony Pellicano, Louis Freeh, Rupert Murdoch, Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Epstein, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Harvey Weinstein, and Oprah Winfrey, has systematically trafficked, exploited, and destroyed the lives of countless victims. Their time is up—and I’m challenging you, as FBI Director, to take action before your inaction makes you just as guilty.

Agent Shannon Bieniek, I spent months compiling and providing you with critical evidence relating to the Syndicate, only for you to disappear without explanation. This is unacceptable. Your inaction wasted my time and compromised the integrity of the case. To add insult to injury, I have since been harassed by the Secret Service and the FBI instead of receiving any resolution or protection.

Agent Brian Gilhouly, as someone directly appointed to this matter, how can this kind of gross negligence be allowed? I provided evidence in good faith, and instead of justice, I’ve been met with silence and obstruction. This is not only unprofessional but also a betrayal of the responsibilities entrusted to your roles.

Brian Gilhooly is now new CEO of Flagg Coastal Homes Formerly FBI LA Special Mission leader appointed by Chris Wray

I demand an immediate response explaining what happened to the evidence I provided and why nothing has been done. I also want assurances that my contributions to exposing corruption and criminal behavior are not being buried or ignored.

The Hollywood Pedophile Network: Epstein, Diddy, Weinstein, Oprah

For years, Steven Spielberg has used his immense influence to protect and perpetuate a Hollywood pedophile network that has trafficked vulnerable individuals. At the center of this operation is Jeffrey Epstein, who served as the enforcer for this vast criminal network, using Diddy, Weinstein, and Oprah to maintain control, silence victims, and keep their power intact.

These figures have made a mockery of justice, using their wealth and influence to protect each other from any repercussions for their crimes. Epstein used Diddy as a puppet and weapon in Hollywood’s darkest corner. Oprah Winfrey, who has built an empire on her public persona of caring for others, turned a blind eye to the abuse—likely because it benefitted her own brand and wealth. These people are complicit, and it’s time their names are forever linked with the pedophiles they protected and the victims they betrayed.

FBI agents, Mr. Brian Gilhooly and Ms. Shannon Bieneck, whom you personally appointed. These agents engaged with me over the course of several months on highly sensitive and critical matters. Throughout that time, I provided substantial information and worked in good faith under the assumption that they were dedicated to pursuing the issues at hand.

However, I was shocked and disheartened when both agents abruptly ceased communication without any explanation or resolution. Their sudden disappearance has left me with unanswered questions and unresolved matters, raising concerns about the integrity of their commitment and the accountability of the Bureau as a whole.

Given the gravity of the matters discussed and the significant investment of time and resources on my part, this situation warrants immediate investigation. As the leader of the FBI, I trust you will take this seriously and ensure that these agents are held accountable for their actions—or lack thereof. I would appreciate an update on the status of the work they were tasked with and an explanation for this breakdown in communication.

The trust and credibility of the FBI are at stake when agents abandon cases and individuals they are sworn to assist. I respectfully request your attention to this matter and look forward to your response.

Donald Alway, as a senior FBI official, has faced scrutiny due to connections between his family and figures like Tom Girardi who has personally attacked me, was a prominent attorney and one of the Democratic Party’s significant financial contributors. Notably, Alway recused himself from investigations into Girardi and his law firm due to his mother’s prior relationship with Girardi.

Assuming Bernadette Alway has been reassigned to a sensitive role such as the New York Victims Unit handling high-profile cases, this would deepen speculation about overlapping professional and personal dynamics within the FBI’s dealings with politically charged or high-profile figures. The Girardi connection underscores the intricate ties between political donations, legal cases, and law enforcement oversight, especially when major political donors like Girardi are involved in legal controversies.

The involvement of both Don and Bernadette Alway in such high-stakes investigations, if true, would require extraordinary measures to maintain ethical integrity and public trust in their respective roles. This overlap would inevitably invite closer scrutiny of their roles and potential biases given the historical financial and legal entanglements surrounding figures like Girardi and the ongoing investigation into Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Collusion Against Me: Freeh, Heather, and Shapiro

You think you’re above it all, don’t you? Well, let me tell you how Louis Freeh, Fred Heather, and Robert Shapiro actively colluded against me, just like they’ve done with countless others. They didn’t just turn a blind eye to the Hollywood elite’s criminal activity; they actively protected them. Freeh, with his FBI connections, acted as a shield for these criminals, enabling them to continue operating without consequence. His partnership with Heather and Shapiro was not just negligence—it was a calculated effort to ensure justice was manipulated and obstructed at every turn. This collusion directly affected my life, and I will not rest until they are held accountable for every crime they’ve covered up.