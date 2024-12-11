New Jersey Drone Mystery Deepens as FBI Seeks Public’s Help

The FBI is turning to the public for assistance as reports of mysterious drones continue to flood in from New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Over 3,000 sightings of both fixed-wing and rotary drones have been reported in the last month, leaving federal investigators searching for answers about their origin and operators.

The FBI is looking into a series of mysterious drone flights have been spotted buzzing over central New Jersey. Since Nov. residents have reported seeing a fleet of unusually large drones in the skies. https://t.co/3t6O4y3Bpn — FOX 5 NY (@fox5ny) December 7, 2024

Robert Wheeler, assistant director of the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group, addressed the growing concerns during a Homeland Security subcommittee hearing. “We don’t know the people responsible behind that, and that’s what we’re working on,” Wheeler admitted. The uncertainty has sparked outrage among lawmakers, who expressed frustration over the lack of answers from federal authorities.

“You’re telling me we don’t know what the hell these drones are in New Jersey? Is that correct?” questioned Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas). “That’s crazy. That’s madness.” His sentiments were echoed by Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.), who warned that the lack of clarity is eroding public trust. “The American people are looking at us and think that we’re lying to them, because how could you possibly not have answers?” he said.

Lawmakers highlighted the alarming scale of the incidents. Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) revealed that more than a dozen drones followed a Coast Guard cutter off the New Jersey coast, while law enforcement tracked another 50 coming from the ocean. The unexplained activity has fueled speculation about the drones’ purpose and potential threats.

One of the most startling theories came from Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.), who suggested that the drones might be linked to an Iranian “mother ship” stationed off the coast. Speaking on television, Van Drew asserted that “the military is on full alert with this” and called for immediate action. “These drones should be shot down,” he stated, citing “confidential sources” that suggest the drones “very possibly could be” linked to Iran.

As the mystery deepens, the FBI is urging anyone with information to come forward. With public trust and national security at stake, officials face mounting pressure to determine who—or what—is behind the drone activity over New Jersey and beyond.