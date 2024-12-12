Biden Rumored to Consider Fauci Preemptive Pardon Amid Trump Era Prosecution Threats

Speculation is growing that President Joe Biden might issue preemptive pardons for individuals he believes could face prosecution if Donald Trump returns to the White House. Among those reportedly being considered for such pardons is Dr. Anthony Fauci, a figure at the center of pandemic-era controversies.

During a recent discussion on “The Glenn Beck Program,” Senator Rand Paul addressed these rumors and shared his perspective on Fauci’s role in funding controversial research. “I’ve sent criminal referrals on Anthony Fauci twice to the Department of Justice without a response,” Paul said, criticizing Attorney General Merrick Garland. “I will send those referrals again if they preemptively pardon Anthony Fauci.”

Paul didn’t mince words when it came to Fauci’s alleged involvement in gain-of-function research. “He’s the one that funded it; he’s the one that funded the research in Wuhan,” Paul claimed. According to Paul, Fauci bypassed a safety committee designed to scrutinize potentially dangerous research, allowing risky projects to proceed unchecked. “There have been scientists warning about this for 20 years, and Fauci sidestepped the safeguards in place to prevent exactly what happened,” he explained.

Paul also accused Fauci of downplaying his involvement when questioned. “Then when it came forward that he had done it, he was like, ‘Oh, nothing to see here,’” Paul remarked, labeling Fauci’s denials as misleading. He described Fauci’s statements about gain-of-function research as “a lie.”

The possibility of a pardon, Paul argued, would not shield Fauci from public scrutiny. “If the president pardons him, I think it’ll just cement his role in history as being the architect of gain-of-function,” he said. Glenn Beck agreed, suggesting that Trump’s appointees, such as Kash Patel, could play a pivotal role in pursuing accountability.

As rumors swirl about Biden’s potential preemptive pardons, the debate over Fauci’s actions and his legacy continues to divide the nation. The controversy highlights broader concerns about government accountability, partisan politics, and the lasting impact of the pandemic.