Mitt Romney Predicts JD Vance as GOP’s 2028 Presidential Frontrunner

As the Republican Party shifts its focus toward the future, outgoing Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, offered a bold prediction about the GOP’s 2028 presidential race. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Romney said he believes Vice President-elect JD Vance is poised to become the Republican nominee in the next election cycle. Describing Vance as “smart” and “well-spoken,” Romney highlighted the rising political star’s growing influence within the party.

JD Vance, author and venture capitalist turned politician, joined President-elect Donald Trump’s ticket for the 2024 presidential election. Their decisive victory over the Democratic duo of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz marked a continuation of the GOP’s appeal to working- and middle-class voters—a trend Romney attributed largely to Trump’s leadership. “The GOP has become the party of the working-class, middle-class voter,” Romney remarked, adding that Trump deserves credit for the shift.

Vance’s trajectory into national prominence began with his bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy, which captured the struggles of Rust Belt communities. His transition into politics has been marked by his focus on economic nationalism and policies targeting the challenges faced by middle America. Now, as Vice President-elect, Vance is positioned to be a leading voice for a Republican base increasingly driven by populist priorities.

Romney’s comments reflect the broader changes within the GOP, which has moved away from its traditional image as the party of corporate interests and toward an agenda centered on addressing the concerns of blue-collar voters. The 2024 election results underscore this shift, with Trump and Vance capturing key swing states that had previously leaned Democratic.

As speculation grows about the future of the Republican Party, JD Vance’s name is emerging as a symbol of its next chapter. With Romney’s endorsement, the Vice President-elect gains further legitimacy as a leader who could carry the party’s momentum into 2028 and beyond.

Romney, who has often been at odds with Trump, appears to view Vance as a unifying figure capable of bridging the party’s divisions. His prediction signals growing confidence in the next generation of Republican leadership, even as the GOP’s priorities continue to evolve.

