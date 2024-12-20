Putin Open to Trump Talks NOW Amid Ongoing Conflicts and Political Shifts

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to hold talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, following Trump’s pledge during his successful 2024 campaign to swiftly negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. Putin, speaking during his annual year-end press conference on Thursday, said he would be open to discussions with Trump at any time.

“I don’t know when I’m going to see him. He isn’t saying anything about it. I haven’t talked to him in more than four years. I am ready for it, of course. Any time,” Putin stated. Highlighting the potential for progress, he added, “If we ever have a meeting with President-elect Trump, I am sure we’ll have a lot to talk about.”

Putin laments "serious blunders" in top general's killing, says he'll meet Trump "any time" on Ukraine war https://t.co/vInofs4sHh — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 19, 2024

Putin directly addressed Trump’s campaign promise to bring a swift resolution to the war in Ukraine, emphasizing his willingness to engage in “negotiations” and explore “compromises.” Despite recent military setbacks in Ukraine and political upheaval in the Middle East, Putin maintained that Russia remains strong and sovereign, rejecting claims that his position for negotiation has been weakened.

“You said that this conversation will take place in a situation when I am in some weakened state,” Putin retorted to an NBC News reporter. “And you, and those people who pay your salaries in the US, would very much like Russia to be in a weakened position.” He argued that Russia has grown stronger in recent years, describing the nation as “hardly dependent on anyone.”

Putin also discussed Russia’s evolving role in Syria, where the fall of the Assad regime has created new uncertainties. He claimed that most Syrians still support Russia’s military presence and downplayed the potential loss of Russian bases in the region. “We’ll need to decide for ourselves how our relationships will look with those political forces that now control and will control the situation in the country in the future. Our interests need to coincide,” he said.

While admitting that he has not spoken to Assad since the leader sought refuge in Moscow, Putin promised to inquire about the fate of American journalist Austin Tice, who was abducted in Damascus in 2012. This marks one of the few public acknowledgments of the journalist’s case in recent years.

On Ukraine, Putin claimed progress in what he calls Russia’s “special military operation,” despite ongoing challenges. “We are moving towards resolving the primary aims that we set at the start of the special military operation,” he said. “Our guys are fighting heroically. The capabilities of the armed forces are growing.”

Trump’s potential meeting with Putin could mark a pivotal moment in reshaping U.S.-Russia relations. With Putin emphasizing Russia’s sovereignty and strength and Trump signaling a focus on negotiation, the coming months could determine whether their dialogue leads to resolution or further division on the global stage.