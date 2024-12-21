Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Hit With New Lawsuit Filed by Latroya Grayson, Alleges ‘Black Party’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing a new lawsuit filed by Latroya Grayson yesterday in SDNY, by attorney Ariel Mitchell. The suit alleges Grayson won tickets to a 2006 ‘Black Party’ in a contest held by Oklahoma radio station KJAMZ 105.3 FM, which was sponsored by Combs and others. The suit is filed by attorney Ariel Mitchell, who represents several other Combs victims, including Ashley Parham, grand jury witness Courtney Burgess, and formerly Adria English.

The 45 page complaint, which can be read here in it’s entirety, details Grayson’s trip from her home state of Oklahoma to New York, alleging she was “lured” there by defendant Atlantic Records and former employee, Mike Savas, through the radio contest.

Grayson was 23 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assault and battery. The lawsuit alleges that Grayson was a guest of behalf of her half sister, who is not named in the complaint. The suit provides pictures of the initial party invitation from Atlantic Records which was scheduled for October 6, 2006, which was abruptly re-scheduled.

Once at the party, Grayson alleges she took pictures with rapper Babz of Making the Band, and Bonecrusher. She alleges she felt sick after ingesting two premade drinks. The next thing she remembers is waking up at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center of New York, with “no memory or no recollection on how she ended up at the hospital.” An attached picture is a hospital band dated 10/17/2006. Grayson believed she was drugged, assaulted, and robbed while at “Diddy’s Black Party”.

Grayson then recounts getting back home, and receiving an anonymous threatening phone call to not go after Combs.

The lawsuit goes on to outline the racketeering activities of the defendants, namely, ” The support provided by the RICO orchestrators to Defendant Combs was a lifeline that spearheaded and maintained the Defendant Combs depraved actions. ”

Mike Savas

“Discovering forces that propel me into bizarre (sometimes ludicrous) and massively rewarding experiences.”



Mike Savas, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. According to information in the suit, Savas worked for Atlantic Records at the time as a Promotions Coordinator. Currently, Savas has an active YouTube channel, and is founder of a company called SuperFan Live, which works with major names in the music industry providing tour packages for fans.

On Savas’s website, Savasonthego.com, he credits his “dope team of (brilliant, talented) magicians” to being able to run three businesses. Savas claims to work with “Oprah, Bon Jovi, The Rolling Stones, Metallica, Prince, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and many others.”

Somewhat perplexing, is Savas’s proclamation that “By 2020, I intend to have a property on every continent in the world.” He goes on to state, “I have been ON THE GO my entire life.” Savas’s website features a picture of him with Oprah Winfrey.

Critics have remarked this may make serving Mr. Savas difficult. His website shows that he is currently in Brazil, embarking on a world travel tour.