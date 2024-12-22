Breaking the Silence: Jaguar Wright and Alki David Expose Hollywood’s Darkest Secrets

Hollywood Exposed: Jaguar Wright and Alki David Rip the Lid Off Systemic Abuse in Explosive FILMON TV Interview

In an explosive interview on FILMON TV, fearless whistleblower Jaguar Wright teams up with outspoken media mogul Alki David to expose the darkest, most vile secrets of Hollywood’s elite. This groundbreaking exposé dives into decades of abuse, exploitation, and criminality involving children, trafficking networks, and systemic cover-ups orchestrated by the entertainment industry’s most powerful players.



This isn’t just a revelation—it’s a reckoning, pulling back the veil on a shadowy underworld where power and greed rule, and the most vulnerable are left to suffer. From the misuse of technology like LimeWire to the rise of exploitative NFT Marketplaces, Wright and David connect the dots between the old and new ways Hollywood elites exploit and silence victims.

The Exploitation of LimeWire and the New NFT Marketplace

Wright and David allege that Hollywood elites, with the help of corrupted tech platforms, have long used emerging technologies to exploit children and traffic illicit material. According to David, during the height of LimeWire’s popularity, the platform was weaponized to distribute more than 28,000 titles of child pornography, often disguised as celebrity content or hidden within seemingly innocent files.

see more of this article…

The interview implicates former CBS Interactive’s CNET CEO Shelby Bonnie, who also sat on the board of Warner Music Group, as being fully aware of the activities tied to LimeWire and its parent companies. Wright and David accuse Bonnie and others of actively facilitating these crimes while reaping financial rewards. The material circulated was not just a byproduct of piracy but allegedly part of a deliberate effort to normalize exploitation in digital spaces.

“These platforms weren’t just about file sharing—they became tools for predators,” David declares. “And the people at the top knew exactly what was happening.”

Fast forward to today, Wright and David claim that Hollywood’s elite are shifting their focus to NFT marketplaces, using the unregulated nature of these platforms to further exploit and profit from vulnerable populations. David points to emerging reports of NFTs being linked to disturbing content, where ownership rights are used as a guise for trafficking illicit material.

“NFTs are the new frontier for these crimes,” David warns. “It’s LimeWire 2.0, but with even less oversight and more potential for abuse.”

Gloria Allred, Carole Lieberman, and the Systemic Abuse of Children

Wright accuses Gloria Allred of playing a key role in protecting Hollywood elites while exploiting children and vulnerable individuals. Allred, once regarded as a champion for justice, is named as a participant in the 1999 Anaheim event and 2006 Rancho Fiesta, where children were trafficked and abused under the guise of exclusive gatherings for Hollywood elites.

Carole Lieberman, a psychiatrist with ties to the entertainment industry, is accused of weaponizing mental health systems, particularly 5150 holds, to silence victims and discredit witnesses. Wright recounts how Lieberman and her network used these psychiatric holds to trap victims like Daniel Kapon Jr., Blanket Jackson, and others, subjecting them to coercion and abuse at facilities like UCLA Medical Center.

“They turned UCLA into a nightmare,” Wright says. “This wasn’t about care—it was about control and silencing anyone who knew too much.”

The Tragic Exploitation of Daniel Kapon Jr. and Blanket Jackson

Central to Shockya’s revelations is the story of Daniel Kapon Jr., a gifted singer-songwriter who endured years of trafficking and abuse in the Music industry. Wright alleges that Kapon Jr. is the biological father of Blanket Jackson, Michael Jackson’s youngest son.

“The DNA doesn’t lie,” David says. “Daniel and Blanket share a striking resemblance, and the world deserves the truth.”

According to Alison Doe and suppporters of Michael Jackson, Gloria Allred used Kapon Jr. to target Jackson, exploiting his pain and manipulating the narrative for her own agenda. Kapon Jr.’s mother, Alison Doe, was also a victim, trafficked and silenced by the same network. Wright and David demand a court-ordered DNA swab to expose the truth and bring justice to Kapon Jr. and the Jackson family.

The Dark Legacy of LimeWire and Hollywood Technology

The interview also exposes LimeWire’s links to the RIAA lawsuit and the alleged complicity of media companies like Warner Music Group and their executives. Wright and David reveal how LimeWire’s file-sharing technology became a gateway for trafficking illicit material, with Hollywood elites profiting from the exploitation of children under the guise of technological progress.

“These platforms are created by the same people who attend these parties and protect these networks,” David asserts. “It’s all connected.”

Wright points to the rise of NFT marketplaces as the latest evolution in this exploitation. She calls for stricter regulations and accountability for platforms that allow trafficking networks to flourish in the digital age.

The Call for Justice: DNA Swabs, Investigations, and Accountability

David and Wright are demanding immediate investigations into LimeWire’s role in trafficking, the misuse of NFTs, and the abuse at UCLA Medical Center. They also call for a court-ordered DNA swab for Blanket Jackson to confirm his biological connection to Daniel Kapon Jr. and expose the network of lies perpetuated by Hollywood elites.

“This isn’t just about uncovering the truth—it’s about tearing down the entire system that allows this to happen,” David declares.

Exclusive on FILMON TV: The Truth Hollywood Fears Most

This interview is not just an exposé—it’s a war cry against Hollywood’s corrupt empire. With revelations about LimeWire’s exploitation, NFT abuses, child trafficking, and systemic corruption, this FILMON TV special is a wake-up call for the world to take action.