Elon Musk Criticizes Wikipedia’s ‘Wokepedi’ Bias, Calls for Donors to Hold Back

Elon Musk is once again taking a bold stance, this time against Wikipedia, the widely used online encyclopedia. Musk recently urged his X followers to stop donating to the Wikimedia Foundation until, as he put it, they “restore balance to their editing authority.” Musk’s comment referred to Wikipedia as “Wokepedia,” reigniting debates about the platform’s perceived ideological bias.

The billionaire’s remarks came in response to a graph shared on X, reportedly from Wikipedia’s annual report, showing that 29% of its budget was allocated to “equity” and “safety & inclusion” initiatives. Critics, including Musk, argue that these budgetary priorities reflect a broader agenda that influences Wikipedia’s editorial practices.

Stop donating to Wokepedia until they restore balance to their editing authority https://t.co/sHjnFTtN5y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2024

Studies have fueled this debate. A study conducted by David Rozado, an associate professor of computational science at Otago Polytechnic in New Zealand, highlighted discrepancies in how political figures are portrayed. Newsweek reported that Rozado found Wikipedia to be “more likely to portray right-leaning figures negatively than their left-leaning counterparts.”

However, the discussion is far from settled. Jimmy Wales, a co-founder of Wikipedia, has consistently denied accusations of left-wing bias, defending the platform’s commitment to neutrality. Wales and other supporters argue that studies suggesting Wikipedia is “woke” are anecdotal and fail to account for the complexities of collaborative editing.

Musk’s criticism has sparked mixed reactions online. Some have praised his push for accountability, while others question his motives, suggesting that Musk’s advocacy for “neutrality” aligns with his personal ideologies. Regardless of the controversy, his comments have drawn renewed attention to the challenges of ensuring neutrality and transparency in widely used platforms like Wikipedia.

As the debate continues, it underscores the broader issue of bias in online platforms and the importance of balanced information in today’s polarized landscape. Wikipedia’s role as a major source of knowledge makes this an issue of global relevance, one that both critics and supporters will continue to scrutinize.