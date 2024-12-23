Jennifer Lopez, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, and Jay-Z Dust Up Exposes Nancy Grace, Faces Ire of YouTuber BJ Courville: Part 1

Popular YouTube channel That Suprise Witness, has fired back at claims she “exposed” Jennifer Lopez as ‘Celebrity B‘ in the lawsuit targeting Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of Jane Doe. The nearly one-hour video and supplemental Retraction Demand Letters posted by That Surprise Witness, refers to Nancy Grace as a “drunk commentator.” The channel along with BJ Investigates, run by, B.J. Courville J.D., have been at the forefront of independent media coverage of a myriad of court cases against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, along with in depth investigations exposing Hollywood celebrities.

Who DRAGGED J-LO into DIDDY Nightmare!? ( ..Nancy Grace DELETED but WHY??), YouTube, The Surprise Witness, 12/22/2024.

The Set Up: “Insidious and Terrifying”

The controversy started December 18th, with an opinion video posted by B.J. Courville, on That Surprise Witness, going over the Diddy and Jay-Z lawsuit filed by Jane Doe.

B.J. Courville refers to the orchestrated media barrage as a “insidious and terrifying,” adding, “Fake, false, literally defamatory stuff. Not only about me, but about JLo (Jennifer Lopez). And blamed it on me! Saying it was BJ Investigates who started these rumors. … The video they quoted and cited, did not support the false allegations they were making. These articles come out and they are basically – explicitly blaming me for igniting a media frenzy! What?!”

Celebrity B: Nefarious PR Campaign

In a very detailed and thorough explanation video (posted above), B.J. Courville unravels the tangled web.

“This is a big deal because Buzbee is being accused of basically extortion. Jay-Z sued Tony Buzbee over this lawsuit,” stated B.J. Courville.

Celebrity A is named and turns out to be Jay-Z. The speculation about who exactly Celebrity B is, became the subject of many articles and videos.

“Alex Spiro named Jennifer Lopez at the press conference. … Alex [Spiro] files this declaration in court. … In this filing on the first or second page, Alex Spiro, in my opinion – name drops, Jennifer Lopez in the filing. I know Alex Spiro is a very high profile, … well resourced attorney.”

“They put it on the front page of the Google search results.” In her video, B.J. Courville shows an array of articles that refer to her channel “leaking” information.

She refers to the “nefarious PR campaign” as putting her in the legal line of fire.

On her Community page on YouTube, B.J. Courville posted several Retraction Demand and Demand to Preserve Evidence letters, to Sportsskeeda Inc., Shira Lazar of What’s Trending Inc., The Express Tribune Office, and Mitchell Hladchuck of Mitchell Reacts.

“Truly I’m very upset over this. It was a 1-2 punch of upset. … Nancy Grace, she posted a video, about 5 minutes long, it was on the 20th. … The title of the video ‘How did JLo get Dragged in the Sean Diddy Combs Nightmare?’ I dont know who the _____ is on right, but, I intend to find out. You’re going to wish you didn’t do that baby girl, but anyway. Just the disdain dripping off these two individuals. Nancy Grace, it was up for such a short amount of time, because I pitched a ____ hissy fit. … I promise you it wasn’t alive for long. I take it very freaking seriously, because this is another false accusation, coming from a highly respected … even the likes of Nancy Grace reported on this lie, a false statement I never said! What is going on?! If you were to bring this to federal court and say, your honor look at these 7 articles – thank God I got 3 removed, that would help me if I were to get sued. … Who could blame her for thinking that? I know they lie, Chloe Melas. But this is a terrifying, what the _____?” B.J. Courville stated.

The Nancy Grace clip was removed.

“From the looks of this nefarious PR campaign they are trying to make it look like it was me,” BJ Courville retorted. “I can’t help but notice the facts. … This feels like a setup.”

“It’s not lost on me that JLo (Jennifer Lopez) is a Lou Taylor client You don’t think they are chomping at the bit to sue me? To jump on some fake BS like this? No, I do not consent and I never did!”

Lou Taylor, of Tri-Star Sports & Entertainment, has been a recurring name into the investigations into Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the conservatorship and misappropriation of Britney Spears fortune, and her suspicious connections to the Kardashian – Jenner clan. B.J. Courville has been very vocal in her investigations revealing Lou Taylor’s involvement in multiple scandals.

Modern Day Warfare

“You misquoted me Nancy. … In my opinion it’s us versus them. Unfortunately it’s like modern day warfare out here. … It’s not normal,” BJ Courville continued.

“Not only did Nancy Grace disparage me. … They are trying to gas light me. What is this? Judges assume the media is telling the truth, but that’s a bad assumption. That’s a wrong assumption,” B.J. Courville said.

“This witch I condemn! … This girl falsely accused me! They took it a step further. Nancy Grace took it a step further. … They clipped out where I’m reading from the court document, they don’t mention where I’m getting the information from. From a public, federal court document, .. they just ignored that. Nancy looked like she was so confused. … No I’m not, you psycho insane _____!”

The Best Lies Money Can Buy

Insiders refer to the latest shenanigans, as being very characteristic of Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s and Jay-Z’s legal teams, “dirty dealings.”

Some insiders have stated that the establishment media is deliberately targeting B.J. Courville, and other independent media, in order to silence them. The extent to which Diddy’s and Jay-Z’s legal teams are working with certain corrupt media, is not known at this time. Insiders have pointed out , “It can certainly be inferred by who they seek to silence and why.”

“One of Diddy’s attorneys, Mark Geragos, is known to play very dirty, and to work a war behind the scenes to setup people. This type of move is used to take out independent voices they view as a threat,” an anonymous insider stated. “For decades, the establishment media, which includes Nancy Grace, have provided cover for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and other predatory celebrities. We’re talking about three decades worth of ‘catch and kill’ to silence hundreds – if not thousands of victims. Independent media is a new and emerging threat to their power, and to their control of the traditional media narrative.”

Mark Geragos is father to ‘nepo baby’ Teny Geragos, one of Diddy’s most prominent attorneys, alongside Marc Agnifilo. Geragos has his own storied history of being on the wrong side of the law, undergoing multiple State Bar of California investigations for, including for allegedly stealing from Armenian Genocide victims, and allegedly being involved in the Nike extortion scam with disbarred attorney Michael Avenatti. Critics have been vocal to demand disbarment of Mark Geragos for his decades of criminal schemes.

This latest controversy follows the hit piece on Jane Doe which sought to cast doubt on the alleged autistic victim, of the above referenced Diddy / Jay-Z lawsuit, written by NBC ‘reporter’ Chloe Melas. The orchestrated media hit job, appears to many to have been done in sync with Alex Spiro, Jay-Z’s attorney. Spiro conveniently spoke with Melas six days ago in a follow up article, clearly to further discredit the victim. The one-two jab has been called a “transparent coordinated attack” on Jane Doe, and “other victims” by our source.

“Thanks to independent media, the public is no longer as vulnerable to establishment media narratives which have protected alleged predators like Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z. People see through the bull____.”

Nancy Dis-Grace?

Nancy Grace has been named by victims we have interviewed, as being one of many complicit media figures, involved in the cover-up of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs crimes. Further investigation has placed Nancy Grace at multiple organized criminal syndicate events, some of which included attendance by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs himself. So much for being fair and impartial, Nancy.

Stay tuned for Part 2 of this ongoing investigation.

