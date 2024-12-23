Trump Calls for Return of Panama Canal, Citing National Security and Economic Importance

In a series of statements posted on TruthSocial, President-elect Donald Trump reignited debate over the Panama Canal, describing it as a “vital national asset” and urging for its return to the United States. Trump argued that if moral and legal principles are not adhered to, the canal should be “returned to us, in full, and without question.”

The Panama Canal, a monumental achievement of early 20th-century American engineering and ambition, was constructed under President Theodore Roosevelt’s leadership. Its completion drastically reduced shipping times between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, bolstering American trade and naval power. Trump referenced the immense cost of the canal’s construction, noting that “38,000 American men died from infected mosquitos in the jungles during construction.” Calling it a “Wonder of the Modern World,” he highlighted its historical role in establishing the United States as a global power.

Trump directed sharp criticism at former President Jimmy Carter for signing the Torrijos-Carter Treaties, which facilitated the canal’s transfer to Panama in 1999. He referred to the decision as “foolish” and lamented that it allowed Panama to charge what he called “exorbitant prices” for passage. Trump also accused Panama of allowing outside interference, specifically from China, in managing the canal. He argued that this was never intended under the original agreement.

“When President Jimmy Carter foolishly gave it away, for One Dollar, during his term in Office, it was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else,” Trump wrote. “The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S. This complete ‘rip-off’ of our Country will immediately stop.”

Trump emphasized the canal’s strategic importance to the United States, calling it critical for commerce and rapid naval deployment. With over 70% of canal transits involving U.S. ports, he underscored its significance for the American economy and national security. Trump asserted that any mismanagement or unfair treatment would not be tolerated, warning Panamanian officials to uphold the agreement.

In a separate post, Trump described the canal as a “vested interest” of the United States and a critical factor in maintaining America’s global standing. His comments reflect broader concerns about international influence over strategic infrastructure and its impact on national security.

As Trump prepares to assume office, his remarks on the Panama Canal signal a potential policy focus on renegotiating agreements that he believes disadvantage the United States. Whether his administration takes concrete steps to address these grievances remains to be seen, but the debate over the canal’s management is likely to draw renewed attention.